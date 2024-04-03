WWE booking major championship reign to end at WrestleMania XL at the hands of top star must happen, says Matt Morgan

Wrestling veteran Matt Morgan believes Roman Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Championship reign must end at the hands of Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania XL.

The American Nightmare won the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble match to earn another shot at The Tribal Chief's championship after failing to dethrone him last year at WrestleMania 39. The two superstars are set to clash on night two of this year's Show of Shows.

On the Gigantic Pop podcast, a fan asked Matt Morgan and his co-hosts whether they believe Rhodes should end Reigns' historic championship reign. The former superstar claimed he would be heartbroken if The American Nightmare did not capture the title at WrestleMania:

"[Do you think Cody should win the title?] Abso-flipping-lutely. Yes, yes, yes, yes. I will be irate if he doesn't. I'll be heartbroken if he doesn't," he said. [18:26 - 18:32]

Roman Reigns could retire if he loses the title at WWE WrestleMania XL

The leader of The Bloodline joined the Stamford-based company 14 years ago. He has since become one of the greatest superstars in WWE history. The 38-year-old has recently surpassed 1,300 days as Universal Champion. Nevertheless, his historic career could end on Sunday if he loses his title to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania XL.

Speaking on his episode of A&E Biography: WWE Legends, Reigns claimed he would quit if he lost his Championship:

"You guys better cherish these moments cause once I lose the WWE Undisputed championship, I'm calling it quits," he said.

Roman Reigns is set to compete in another match at this year's Showcase of the Immortals. He will team up with his cousin, The Rock, to square off against Cody Rhodes and World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins in a massive tag team match on night one. Ahead of the event, The Final Boss and The Tribal Chief beat up their WrestleMania opponents last night on RAW.

