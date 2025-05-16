  • home icon
  • WWE
  • 6-time WWE champion talks about never wrestling again at only 37 years of age following health issue

6-time WWE champion talks about never wrestling again at only 37 years of age following health issue

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified May 16, 2025 02:00 GMT
The star has revealed her thoughts on not wrestling again (Credit: WWE.com)
The star has revealed her thoughts on not wrestling again (Credit: WWE.com)

A six-time WWE champion has discussed the possibility of never wrestling again. She is only 37 years old and is talking about a potential retirement.

Ad

Earlier this year, Carmella was among the names let go from WWE after the expiration of her contract. The star had been away from the business for quite some time due to health issues after having a child. She even suffered drop foot at the time and had been going through quite a lot. She was shocked to learn that WWE would not be renewing her contract and had expected that more time had been added to it than actually had been.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The star was asked in an interview with TakeDown about her wrestling career and whether she wanted to return to WWE and wrestle again. She revealed that she had no such plans at this time. After 12 years as a wrestler, she tried to focus on other things, including being a mother and building her brand.

"I feel like at this point in my life I'm really trying to just pivot. It's a time for a change. I feel like I did that for 12 years and now I'm really trying to just focus on being a mom, building my brand, Snatch. Not to say I'll never go back. I think at some point I'd love to put my Jordans back on, move on back out there, and get in the ring again. At some point, just not right now, I'm trying to focus on other things," Carmella said. [H/T The TakeDown on SI]
Ad
Ad

Carmella is focusing on other things after her WWE career

The star has kept the door open, but for now, is talking about potentially not wrestling again, at least for the foreseeable future. Fans will have to wait and see if she returns to the company again. Earlier, it was revealed that Corey Graves and she are expecting their second child.

Ad

It seems that when it comes to her time in the company, the star has finished up what she wants to do, but also does not say no to a future return. Carmella is a four-time 24/7 Champion and has won the SmackDown Women's Title and Women's Tag Team Title once each.

Being a mother can be a full-time job, and combined with that and her brand, the star seems to have her hands full at this time.

About the author
Anirban Banerjee

Anirban Banerjee

Twitter icon

Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 8 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 3 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.

Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.

In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications