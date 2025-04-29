Congratulations to former WWE Superstar Carmella and Corey Graves!

Congratulations are in order for former WWE Superstar Carmella and her husband, NXT commentator Corey Graves, as they have a major reason to celebrate. The couple is expecting their second child together.

Earlier today, The Princess of Staten Island took to her Instagram account to reveal she is pregnant. The 37-year-old posted a video and a few pictures with her husband. She noted that a new phase in their life will begin this fall with the birth of their child.

"all in perfect time.. our new chapter begins this fall 🤍," she wrote.

Carmella and Corey Graves welcomed their first child, Dimitri, in November 2023. The NXT commentator also has three children from his previous marriage.

Carmella opens up about a potential WWE return

Carmella parted ways with WWE earlier this year after the company decided not to offer her a new deal. She had been away from the squared circle since March 2023, focusing on her pregnancy. Unfortunately, she also had to deal with post-pregnancy complications.

Speaking to the New York Post Sports, the former Women's Money in the Bank winner was asked about the possibility of returning to WWE. The former 24/7 Champion noted she felt loyalty towards the wrestling promotion, and if she returns to in-ring competition, it would be for the Stamford-based company.

"So I'm not like a never-say-never person. To me, I do feel such loyalty to WWE. I loved my time working there. If I ever went back, I would hope it would be for WWE. I would wanna go back as Carmella and moonwalk my way out there and be in a WWE ring. I do feel like that would be my home, but I'm not gonna say never, right? Who knows what the future holds. I don't wanna become a hypocrite." [From 7:32 to 8:01]

Only time will tell if and when The Princess of Staten Island will set foot back inside the WWE ring.

