Carmella addresses WWE return after controversial comments

Carmella recently received her release from WWE after 12 years with the company. In a new interview, The Princess of Staten Island confirmed she would like to return one day.

Ad

The inaugural Women's Money in the Bank winner made headlines earlier in March after discussing her departure on Kail Lowry's Barely Famous podcast. She claimed WWE "ghosted" her during contract talks and implied she was no longer needed after having a baby.

Speaking to New York Post Sports, Carmella clarified she would still like to work for the company if she returns to in-ring competition:

"So I'm not like a never-say-never person. To me, I do feel such loyalty to WWE. I loved my time working there. If I ever went back, I would hope it would be for WWE. I would wanna go back as Carmella and moonwalk my way out there and be in a WWE ring. I do feel like that would be my home, but I'm not gonna say never, right? Who knows what the future holds. I don't wanna become a hypocrite." [7:32 – 8:01]

Ad

Trending

Ad

The 37-year-old captured several titles in WWE, including the SmackDown Women's Championship. She also held the tag titles with Zelina Vega and won the Mixed Match Challenge with R-Truth.

WWE's reaction to Carmella's comments

Wrestling fans and critics were divided after the former WWE star's exit remarks. Many thought the company should have been more open with her during contract discussions. Others, including former WWE wrestler Stevie Richards, felt she should have waited before speaking publicly on the matter.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Carmella added that nobody from WWE management has contacted her about the way she was treated:

"No, no one has reached out. Of course, my girls, the talent, they've reached out. But, yeah, no one has reached out to me since." [4:08 – 4:17]

The four-time 24/7 Champion has not wrestled since March 2023. She gave birth to her first child with commentator Corey Graves in November 2023.

Please credit New York Post Sports and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback