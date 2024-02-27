6-time WWE champion vows to make it big at WrestleMania XL: "I see all the gold in my future"

The latest episode of WWE RAW had some interesting matches and segments. After a loss at Elimination Chamber: Perth, Raquel Rodriguez looked to get back in the game with a notable win.

Chelsea Green continued to run her mouth on RAW after failing to make it to the 2024 Women’s Elimination Chamber Match in Perth, Australia. For those unaware, Green was eventually eliminated by Raquel Rodriguez in the Last Chance Battle Royal held on a recent episode of the red brand.

Green and Rodriguez were booked in a singles match on RAW this week. The six-time WWE champion defeated Chelsea Green in a quick match to get back on track after not being successful in Perth, Australia.

In a WWE RAW Exclusive, Rodriguez was asked about her win and how the travel to the Land Down Under played a role in her match on Monday.

"After the crazy week I had, landing in Australia, I realized today that it doesn’t really matter what’s going on. The point is, I’m here at Monday Night RAW, and I’m here to send a message. Chelsea loves to run her mouth, and someone needed to give her a message. That someone just happened to be me. So I hope she’s okay. I hope we get to play again next week. I mean, if she’s up for it. I understand if she’s not. But I know I’ll be here next week, ready to go," Raquel Rodriguez said.

The 33-year-old star added that she would work her way into WrestleMania 40 by hook or by crook. She noted that she saw all the gold in her future ahead of The Show of Shows.

"I see all the gold in my future. I see myself standing at the top of this women’s division, and even though Elimination Chamber didn’t go quite as I had planned, I will still find my way to making it, in some form or way, into WrestleMania. I’m gonna be there," Raquel Rodriguez said. [H/T Fightful]

Raquel Rodriguez has a long way to go before she can get into the already crowded Women’s World Championship scene. However, she has the experience to go ahead with a top championship around her waist.

WWE has done well to elevate the women’s titles scene ahead of WrestleMania XL

The WWE creative team seems to be putting a lot of effort into the two top women’s titles. IYO SKY will defend her Women’s Championship against Bayley, while Rhea Ripley will face Becky Lynch for the Women’s World Championship at WrestleMania XL.

The storyline for Damage CTRL had months of buildup before Bayley won the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match and chose IYO SKY as her opponent at The Show of Shows. Fans are already interested in what will go down between the two superstars at WrestleMania XL.

Meanwhile, Lynch won the 2024 Women's Elimination Chamber Match to become the number one contender for the Women’s World Championship. However, Nia Jax and Liv Morgan are also planning to hunt Mami down for the title.

