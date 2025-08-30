6-time WWE World Champion confirms he will never wrestle again due to health issues

A six-time WWE World Champion has confirmed that his in-ring career is over. The legendary superstar cited health reasons for the same.

Kurt Angle is one of the most popular names to have entered the squared circle. The 56-year-old had an illustrious pro wrestling career that spanned over two decades. He competed in his last match at WrestleMania 35, where he suffered a loss to Baron Corbin. The Olympic Gold Medalist has made sporadic appearances in the global juggernaut since then, but has not donned his wrestling boots.

Kurt Angle recently appeared on Mic Check with Mr. Anderson, where he discussed various topics, including John Cena's retirement tour. When asked if he would have liked to face The Cenation Leader in his final run, the six-time WWE World Champion noted that it's not possible due to his health condition:

"I wish I could, man. I can’t. That would be very tempting, but there’s just no way possible. I have had my knees replaced; I now need to have my shoulders replaced. I had five neck surgeries, two back surgeries. My body just is really banged up. There’s really nothing I can do."

Kurt Angle was John Cena's first opponent in WWE

John Cena started his journey with the Stamford-based promotion in 2000. He made his official TV debut for the company in 2002, answering Kurt Angle's open challenge on SmackDown. While The Cenation Leader lost the match, he announced his arrival on the big stage with his performance. 23 years later, he is one of the greatest pro wrestling stars of all time.

Kurt Angle has stated on multiple occasions that he wanted Cena to be his final opponent. However, The Olympic Gold Medalist faced Baron Corbin in his retirement match.

With The Cenation Leader nearing the end of his WWE career, fans have been hoping for Kurt to make an appearance. It is possible that the legend could appear during Cena's farewell, but those are just speculations, and nothing has been reported on that front.

If you use quotes from the article, please credit Mic Check with Mr. Anderson and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

