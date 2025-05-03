60-time WWE champion reveals what John Cena told him in private

A 60-time WWE champion was backstage on SmackDown tonight. He revealed what John Cena told him in private.

It is well known among WWE fans that John Cena is R-Truth's childhood hero. He has played into this joke by performing all of Cena's signature moves in the ring. R-Truth has even dressed like the 17-time world champion during his matches. However, after Cena turned heel, R-Truth was upset and even claimed it was AI. However, it looks like the 60-time WWE champion still supports his childhood hero.

Tonight on WWE SmackDown, Randy Orton cut a promo where he claimed he was going to beat Cena at WWE Backlash 2025. Following this segment, The Viper ran into R-Truth backstage, who told him that Cena was going to beat him at Backlash. Jimmy Uso intervened to diffuse the situation.

Jimmy told R-Truth that he needed to stop supporting Cena before he got punched in the head. R-Truth then revealed that Cena told him that he was going to win at WWE Backlash 2025, and he was the last real champion.

It will be interesting to see if John Cena will be able to defeat his longtime rival, Randy Orton, at WWE Backlash 2025.

