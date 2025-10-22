60-time WWE champion says Triple H was forced to break character

A 60-time WWE champion has revealed that he had to work hard to force Triple H to break character. Since his in-ring retirement, The Game has taken up a more serious role as the company's Chief Content Officer.
Hence, getting him to break character on WWE TV is not an easy task, even for someone with perfect comedic timing like R-Truth.
In an interview with SHAK Wrestling, Truth was asked about who he was most proud of getting to break character in WWE. The 54-time WWE 24/7 champion mentioned Brock Lesnar before diving into why Triple H was a challenge for him.
"Definitely Brock, but, Triple H as well because he told me that he was working on not breaking. He was serious with me. That was one of my, okay, I'll get him cause I didn't, it wasn't even like that. He was just like focused on trying not to break because we had a series he didn't want to break in front of me. And when he broke that was one of my good ones," he said.
Insane Vince McMahon ideas that got canceled - Watch Here!
You can watch the interview below:
Last year, during the World Tag Team Championship reveal to Awesome Truth, the veteran had his boss in splits. He called Triple H a "crafty little genius" and referred to him as Tommaso Ciampa. The Cerebral Assassin could barely contain his laughter at this remark.
Triple H clarified that R-Truth leaving WWE was part of an angle
In June, R-Truth dropped a bombshell, revealing that he was leaving WWE as his contract was not being renewed.
However, he surprisingly showed up during the main event of Money in the Bank, costing John Cena and Logan Paul their tag team match against Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso.
In the post-show presser, HHH revealed that all this was part of an ongoing storyline and was done to keep the fans engaged in Cena's farewell tour.
If you use quotes from this article, please credit SHAK Wrestling and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.
Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences