60-year-old star teases return for one more run; wrestled his last WWE match in 2015

A veteran who last wrestled inside a WWE ring a decade ago has teased to return for one more run. The star is signed to the Stamford-based company under a Legends contract.

The Boogeyman is one of the most bizarre and intimidating characters in the history of professional wrestling. The 60-year-old who used to strike fear in the hearts of opponents was released from his contract with the global juggernaut in 2009. He has since made several sporadic appearances over the years, including his last WWE bout, the 2015 Men's Royal Rumble match.

The real-life Martin Wright recently took to his X/Twitter to tease a return to in-ring action full-time. The star known for eating worms implied that he wanted to be back for one more run.

"ONE MORE RUN," he wrote.

You can check out the X/Twitter post below:

Ex-WWE employee made an interesting revelation about The Boogeyman

Former WWE creative team member Court Bauer once shared an interesting story involving The Boogeyman and the company's former Chairman Vince McMahon.

During his appearance on the Wrestling Perspective podcast, Bauer recalled Mr. McMahon's reaction to the latter's assistant revealing that the worms for a segment planned for The Boogeyman and former world champion JBL cost $30,000. He pointed out that Vince looked shocked, and the assistant was fired soon after.

"'How much was it?' He goes, 'Well, sir, that was $30,000,' and Vince's jaw drops. He was like, '$30,000 for worms?' 'Well, they were out of normal worms, so we had to go organic,' and he just looked shocked. He's like, I can't believe we just blew $30,000, and there's John Layfield rolling in the worms, and he's crying, and everyone's laughing. But it's like, he was shocked, and I think that assistant was fired soon thereafter. But the show went on," he said.

The Boogeyman has been backstage at several shows in addition to his sporadic television appearances. It will be interesting to see if he makes a full-fledged return for one last run before hanging his boots.

