Former WWE creative team member says Vince McMahon spent $30,000 on worms

A former WWE creative team member has unfolded a bizarre story regarding Vince McMahon and worms.

Court Bauer signed on to work as a WWE creative team member in 1999 during the Attitude Era. Throughout his tenure with the company, he worked on both RAW and SmackDown and contributed to WWE pay-per-views. He is also the founder of Major League Wrestling and the MLW Podcast Network.

Now, the Major League Wrestling founder has told a story from his days on the WWE creative team. On a recent edition of the Wrestling Perspective podcast, he recalled Vince McMahon backstage, laughing at a segment in which The Boogeyman made worms rain on JBL.

Bauer then recalled Vince asking an assistant how much the worms in the segment cost. He noted that the cost was around $30,000.

"'How much was it?'. He goes, 'Well sir, that was $30,000', and Vince's jaw drops. He was like, '$30,000 for worms?'. 'Well they were out of normal worms so we had to go organic', and he just looked shocked. He's like, I can't believe we just blew $30,000 and there's John Layfield rolling in the worms and he's crying and everyone's laughing but, it's like, he was shocked and I think that assistant was fired soon thereafter but the show went on," he said. (H/T POST Wrestling)

Court also alleged that the assistant was fired shortly after, given that Vince was so shocked by the cost.

When was The Boogeyman's last match for Vince McMahon?

The Boogeyman last competed for WWE at the Royal Rumble back in 2015, where he was a surprise entrant.

Entering early on, Boogey's tenure in the contest was short as he quickly ran into Bray Wyatt, who went on a tear in the match. Wyatt easily dispatched the Ruthless Aggression Era mainstay.

Prior to this, his final contest under the WWE banner came at an ECW taping back in 2009. On the show, he was defeated by Kane.

