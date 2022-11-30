WWE Hall of Famer Kane faces massive scandal after accused of intimidating officials

WWE legend Kane (real-life Glenn Jacobs) is facing controversy once again, but this time in his position as mayor of Knox County.

Kane is one of the more demonic former WWE Superstars who made his name in WWE. As the kayfabe brother of The Undertaker, he soared to stardom and became one of the most recognizable stars of his era. The Hall of Famer grew to become a household name among wrestling fans. Be it whichever iteration of his character, one thing was maintained throughout, he was always intimidating.

The WWE Hall of Famer now appears to have carried the same characteristics in his office. While his take on the Roe vs. Wade Supreme Court decision saw him mired in controversy earlier this year, he has found himself in the middle of another issue.

According to Knox News, the Hall of Famer has been accused of intimidating county official Paul White to cover up a scandal where a county-owned golf cart was used privately by his chief of staff.

The report further stated that he had asked county employees to work at his home while they were on the clock. He also pressured a department head to lie to state investigators and cursed at him when the person said they would not do it.

All of this was revealed in a federal lawsuit the county settled by agreeing to pay $150,000 to Paul White.

This stemmed from Bryan Hair, Kane's chief of staff, being accused of using a county golf cart at his home. The fallout led to an investigation that resulted in these findings.

The Knox News report stated the following:

"Jacobs, a former WWE wrestler with an imposing build, pounded a desk and cursed at White when he refused to lie to cover for Hair after it was revealed he and his wife were using a county-owned golf cart that was delivered to their home."

Glenn Jacobs, aka Kane, is now facing a challenging situation

In a press release last week, the county said that Paul White admitted to not reporting any illegal activity to law enforcement.

"[Paul White] admitted he never reported any illegal activity to law enforcement; Knox County’s internal or external auditors; the Knox County Fraud, Waste and Abuse Hotline; or the Comptroller’s Office as required by law. His alleged oral complaints of illegal activity are denied by every other witness and not supported by any documentation or physical record."

White has since confirmed that the county paid him $150,000 to settle the dispute.

This major scandal has put Kane in the public eye again, and not in a good way. It remains to be seen what the future holds for him.

