"You were an idol of mine and I sung your praises" - Paige slams 3-Time World Champion for his controversial opinion on abortion

Paige hasn't held back on how she feels about the latest overturning of the Roe vs Wade decision by the US Supreme Court. She, along with other wrestlers, have been vocal about women's rights to choose to abort if they wish. WWE legend Kane, aka Glenn Jacobs, who is now a political figure, was called out by the former Divas Champion over his "piece of s**t" take as she labeled it.

To give some context, Roe vs Wade was a decision made in 1973 by the US Supreme Court that allowed pregnant women the liberty of getting an abortion. It was recently turned in the favor of women, making abortions illegal in the US except in cases of medical emergencies.

The 3-Time World Champion and WWE legend expressed his pro-life opinion, Paige was disappointed and publicly expressed it:

Glenn Jacobs @GlennJacobsTN #Victory Roe v. Wade has been overturned! This clears the way for states like TN to pass stronger protections for the unborn, and is an answer to a prayer for so many. #RightToLife Roe v. Wade has been overturned! This clears the way for states like TN to pass stronger protections for the unborn, and is an answer to a prayer for so many. #RightToLife #Victory

"Glenn you were an idol of mine and I sung your praises to anyone I met. But this is the biggest piece of sh*t take from you ever. Very disappointing that you think controlling women’s bodies and taking away our rights is a “victory”."

What was the fan reaction to Paige's reply?

Surprisingly, the reactions to Paige's comments haven't been as one-sided as one would think. While it would be easy to assume that most replies were in her favor, that wasn't the case.

A portion of fans were in favor of her, but others seemingly called her out for bashing Kane for having an opinion. While some stated that they lost all respect for Kane, others thought that even if they disagree with his opinion, they respect his right to have it.

Unfortunately, it's a case of two different generations with two different mindsets on the matter. The current WWE locker room is known to be more progressive and left-leaning than the ones in the past. How it could affect Kane's standing among the current members of the locker room is yet to be seen.

