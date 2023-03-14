60-year-old WWE legend accuses The Miz of 'stealing' his gimmick

Former WWE Superstar Virgil targeted The Miz in his latest Instagram post.

Virgil is known for occasionally sharing amusing posts on his official Instagram handle, with most being purely comical and far from the truth. The WWE veteran recently shared a post on Instagram stating that he has finally been inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Virgil then thanked some men he faced in the ring and took a jibe at The Miz. Virgil thanked The A-Lister for 'stealing' his gimmick.

Check out what he wrote:

"With great pride and satisfaction I am finally excited to announce that I have been inducted to the Hall of fame. Thank you to all my fan and to my fave opponents in the business. Bret, Tito, Curt, Warrior, Andre, Randy and Berzerker . Mostly thanks to the million dollar dandy El Dandy. You are such a gem. Thanks to the Miz for stealing my gimmick and to Damage Ctrl for me being their hero. Meat sauce goes Hollywood."

The Miz isn't booked for a match at this year's WrestleMania

The former WWE Champion won't be getting into the ring for a match at WrestleMania 39. However, he will have a crucial role to play at The Show of Shows.

The WWE veteran is set to host WrestleMania this year. As per Fightful, his role at the mega event had been WWE's plan for 'several months.'

As for Virgil, this isn't the first time he has joked about a WWE Hall of Fame induction. In late 2021, he shared an Instagram story stating that he was Hall of Fame material.

He also accused the official Instagram handle of WWE on FOX of muting his comments about the Hall of Fame.

What do you think of Virgil's comments about The A-Lister? Do you think he deserves a WWE Hall of Fame induction? Sound off in the comments below.

