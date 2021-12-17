"Everyone in this pic except me is in the HOF"- Ex-WWE star wants Vince McMahon to put him in Hall of Fame

Virgil wants Vince McMahon to put him in the WWE Hall of Fame if his recent Instagram posts are any indication.

Virgil did well for himself in WWE during the late-80s and early-90s. Mr. McMahon primarily used him as a mid-card act for the better part of his run with the company. Back in September, Virgil shared a throwback picture with the CEO of WWE and several other legends.

He has now reposted the photo in an attempt to score an induction into the WWE Hall of Fame. Virgil highlighted that he is the only one in the picture not to be in the HoF. He also tagged WWE's official Instagram handle in the story.

This wasn't Virgil's only attempt to get noticed by Vince McMahon lately. He made several other posts over the past few days in an effort to get a Hall of Fame induction. Check out the posts below:

Virgil dubs himself "Hall of Fame" material

It looks like WWE on FOX's Instagram handle isn't fond of Virgil

Virgil urges his fans to suggest his name for the 2022 Hall of Fame

Virgil is the only WWE Superstar in this picture who isn't in the Hall of Fame

Virgil has had mixed opinions about Vince McMahon in the past

Virgil made good money while working for Vince McMahon back in the day. He has praised the WWE Chairman on various occasions in the past.

"Love that man. He is a mentor of mine. A Genius. Loves the business. I love him," said Virgil. [H/T Inquisitr]

However, there have been several occasions when Virgil didn't mince his words while bashing his former boss. He recently slammed McMahon after WWE released a long list of talents in one go:

"Between the sheets is where the dirt lays. Not saying much but the truth here. Vinny has lost it. He literally does whatever he wants with no structure," said Virgil about Vince McMahon.

It remains to be seen if Vince McMahon and WWE will pay heed to Virgil's posts and give him his rightful spot in the Hall of Fame somewhere down the line. Virgil certainly wasn't a main event star during his WWE run, but lesser-known names have been inducted into the Hall of Fame in the past.

What do you think? Does Virgil deserve a WWE Hall of Fame induction?

