In a recent interview, former WWE Superstar Rico took a massive shot at Bruce Prichard for lying about slapping him.

Rico Costantino was a mainstay in World Wrestling Entertainment during the peak of the Ruthless Aggression Era. He was never given a major push but did quite well as a mid-card act.

While talking on Cafe De Rene, Rico shared his honest thoughts on Bruce Prichard and took a massive shot at him:

"I have no respect for Bruce Prichard. He put out on a podcast several years ago, that during the wedding we were doing, we were doing interviews in the back. He said I couldn't get my lines straight, and I was on the phone. He said he slapped me so hard in the face that my phone fell and broke, and that I finally got the lines right."

He continued:

"So, Bolin asked me about it and I said, 'Well, I'll ask you two things. One: is Bruce Prichard still alive? Yeah. Okay, number two: was there a chalk line of his body on the arena floor?' He goes, 'No.' I said, 'Okay. Bruce didn't slap me.' If he did, I would've lost my job right there," Rico noted. [0:16-1:04]

Bruce Prichard is said to have a massive backstage pull in WWE

PWInsider released a report in 2020 stating that Bruce Prichard was the most powerful man in World Wrestling Entertainment, not named McMahon.

A source told PWInsider that Vince McMahon considered Prichard's say "very much the gospel."

As for Rico, he was a two-time Tag Team Champion along with Charlie Haas and Rikishi. Following his WWE exit, he had brief stints in All Japan Pro Wrestling and Future Stars of Wrestling.

