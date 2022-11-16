61-year-old veteran criticizes Liv Morgan after recent botch on WWE SmackDown

Liv Morgan's fairytale run might have ended on SmackDown, but the string of losses still continues. WWE Veteran Jim Cornette criticized Morgan after a recent table botch on the latest episode of the show.

Earlier this year, Morgan shocked the world when she defeated Ronda Rousey to win the SmackDown Women's Championship. After nearly 100 days as champion, she lost the title to the Baddest Woman on the Planet in an Extreme Rules match.

Since then, Morgan has been exploring her extreme side against various superstars. Speaking on the Jim Cornette Experience, the veteran criticized Morgan's performance after she was unable to hit the proper spot and caused a botch during a match on SmackDown:

"Little Liv Morgan, the little pixie, the little sprite that she is, coming off the barricade railing with a crossbody so that they all go through the table. Except that Liv didn't make it all the way to Raquel for the crossbody... Raquel, she's got something but this was a goddamn mess. Liv Morgan is irredeemable. (From 2:02 to 2:46)

Cornette went on to criticize the entire match and some of its participants.

Real reason why Liv Morgan botched the table spot on WWE SmackDown

Liv Morgan proved to the WWE Universe that she can go up against the best in the business when she defeated Ronda Rousey to become the SmackDown Women's Champion. However, she was booked as a weak champion during her run, which the fans did not like.

She was recently surrounded by more controversy as she botched a table spot on a recent episode of SmackDown. Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio spoke about the spot and mentioned that it was a miscommunication and Morgan was unaware of the changes made prior to the match:

"There was a miscommunication, from what I understand. In the sense that it wasn’t supposed to be like that but it got changed like at the last second. I don’t know if everyone knew. Liv dove off the barricade but didn’t get far enough because originally it was going to be a different spot. From what I gather when they were going to the ring it got changed and maybe Liv didn’t hear about the change so that was the result."

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Morgan on the blue brand after she failed to become the new number one contender for the title.

Do you want to see Liv Morgan move to RAW? Sound off in the comment section.

