Interesting reason why Liv Morgan's table botch reportedly happened on WWE SmackDown

Latest reports regarding a botched table spot involving Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez during the latest episode of WWE SmackDown have come to the fore.

The WWE Universe witnessed a seemingly miscalculated table spot during the Women's Number One Contender Six-Pack Challenge on Friday Night SmackDown.

Liv Morgan, Shotzi, Rodriguez, Xia Li, Sonya Deville, and Lacey Evans competed in a six-woman bout to determine the number one contender for Ronda Rousey's SmackDown Women's Championship. During the match, a table spot involving Raquel Rodriguez, Sonya Deville, and Liv Morgan went awry. This caused all participants to land awkwardly on the outside.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio spoke about the moment and claimed that, as far as he understood, it was a miscommunication that caused the now viral botch. Meltzer explained that at some point, as the participants headed towards the ring, plans changed, and Morgan wasn't made aware.

"There was a miscommunication, from what I understand. In the sense that it wasn’t supposed to be like that but it got changed like at the last second. I don’t know if everyone knew. Liv dove off the barricade but didn’t get far enough because originally it was going to be a different spot. From what I gather when they were going to the ring it got changed and maybe Liv didn’t hear about the change so that was the result." [H/T WrestlingNews.co]

Shotzi would eventually win the bout, securing her championship match against Ronda Rousey at WWE Survivor Series. The former NXT star was attacked by Rousey and Shayna Baszler following the match, with Baszler knocking out Shotzi in the process.

Liv Morgan was recently seen hanging out with a former WWE Superstar at a recent UFC pay-per-view

The former SmackDown Women's Champion was recently seen with CJ Perry, known to WWE fans as Lana, at UFC 281 in Madison Square Garden. Perry took to social media to thank Liv Morgan for taking her to her first UFC fight.

"Thank you @YaOnlyLivvOnce for inviting me and taking me to my first ever @ufc fight !!! And at @TheGarden. !!!! Insane energy!!! Thank you !!!!!!!! Love you," - CJ Perry (FKA Lana), Twitter

Morgan and Perry were briefly involved in a feud with one another back in 2019. This was when WWE created a romantic love-triangle storyline between Perry, her real-life husband Miro (f.k.a. Rusev) and Bobby Lashley.

Morgan and Perry crossed paths during Lana and Lashley's wedding, where Morgan interrupted the ceremony to proclaim her love for Lana.

Since losing the SmackDown Women's Title to Ronda Rousey at Extreme Rules, Morgan has shown a more ruthless and vicious side to her character. It remains to be seen who she will feud with next in WWE.

