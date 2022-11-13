Released WWE star sends a heartfelt message to Liv Morgan

Former WWE Superstar Lana (aka CJ Perry) recently sent a heartfelt message to Liv Morgan after their latest meeting.

Lana was a part of the Stamford-based promotion for nearly eight years before she was released from her contract last year. While she may no longer be associated with the company, she is still close to many current WWE stars, including her best friend, Liv Morgan.

The duo was recently spotted at the UFC 281 event at Madison Square Garden in New York. Lana took to Twitter to send a message to her best friend after the event, thanking Morgan for taking her to her first UFC fight.

"Thank you @YaOnlyLivvOnce for inviting me and taking me to my first ever @ufc fight !!! And at @TheGarden. !!!! Insane energy!!! Thank you !!!!!!!! Love you," she tweeted.

Lana and Liv Morgan were involved in a WWE feud

While the two may be closest friends outside the squared circle, Lana and Liv Morgan were involved in a controversial storyline in 2019.

Morgan returned to action after months on the sidelines to reveal herself as Lana's lover during the latter's wedding ceremony segment with Bobby Lashley on RAW. The former Riott Squad member joined forces with Rusev (aka Miro), who was also betrayed by The Ravishing Russian. However, the storyline ended abruptly after negative feedback from fans and critics alike.

While the feud may have done Liv Morgan no favors, the former SmackDown has stated in the past that she'd love to revisit the angle.

“Me personally, I would love to touch on that story again, because I think it’s so important just to show not different people but, you know, ‘Hey, maybe I love this girl,’ you know, like, I think it’s important just to show that. But I don’t think you ever can ever say never in WWE. I think anything and everything is open to being visited again. Is that happening? I have no idea. But would I like it? For sure. But it was a very crazy experience.”

However, the chances are bleak with Lana no longer being a part of WWE. The 37-year-old was last seen in action in May last year when she teamed up with Naomi to take on Dana Brooke and Mandy Rose. The duo was on the losing end of their match.

