62-year-old ex-WWE star sends a two-word message to Brock Lesnar's wife Sable

Former WWE Intercontinental Champion and retired wrestler Marc Mero says he doesn't have bitter feelings about Sable (Rena Lesnar), his ex-wife.

Marc Mero and Sable's marriage was ruined when the latter formed a romantic relationship with Brock Lesnar in 2003. The couple ended up getting divorced and Rena later got hitched to The Beast Incarnate.

Marc Mero recently had a chat with WrestlingNewsCo and had nothing but good things to say about his ex-wife. Mero had a two-word message for her: "Thank you," and explained the reason behind his appreciation towards her.

"If I could ever say anything to her, it's two words, 'Thank you!'. If it wasn't for that, I wouldn't have this incredible life that I have today. I would've never have been a speaker, I would've never gone down this road. I think sometimes, people that live with bitterness and anger, or unforgiveness, man, it's just a cancer that destroys you." [H/T WrestlingInc]

Sable has been married to Brock Lesnar since 2006

Sable's relationship with Brock Lesnar led to the couple getting married in mid-2006. The former Women's Champion has led an incredibly private life since her WWE exit in 2004. They have two sons named Turk and Duke.

Lesnar had massive praise for his wife in his 2011 book, "Death Clutch." Here's an excerpt from his book:

"I hated it when Rena was on the road. There is a lot of testosterone in the business, and I was worried about what some jacka*s might do or say to her. But Rena is a remarkable woman, and she can take care of herself. She did finally leave the WWE, but not because they were treating her wrong or anything like that. She didn’t do it because they disrespected her. She left for me. My wife is an amazing woman."

As for Marc Mero, the former WWE Superstar married Darlene Spezzi in 2009. The two were together for about a decade before finally splitting in 2019. His book, "How To Be the Happiest Person on the Planet," hit the shelves in 2010.

