62-year-old talent agent buries Ari Emanuel and WWE's Vince McMahon with "women's issues" comment 

There is no name bigger than Vince McMahon when it comes to WWE - the globally recognized wrestling promotion - as he co-founded the modern-day version and turned it into what it is today.

Endeavor's Ari Emanuel purchased WWE earlier this year and recently merged with UFC to form a new company called TKO Group Holdings. Vince is now the Executive Chairman of the Stamford-based promotion's parent company. While Endeavor owns both WWE and the UFC.

Ari Emanuel recently fired a shot at Creative Artists Agency (CAA) Co-Chairman and CEO Bryan Lourd at the Bloomberg Screentime conference in Los Angeles, CA. The former stated that Lourd should have taken a leave of absence along with Kevin Huvane for their involvement in issues related to disgraced Hollywood film producer Harvey Weinstein. Furthermore, he even claimed that his company has better morals.

Bryan Lourd did not take this lightly, as he hit back the next day during the conference by alluding to Ari Emanuel's business partners - UFC's Dana White and WWE's Vince McMahon.

"The idea that he [Ari Emanuel] in anyway could hold himself out as morally superior to anyone, but specifically around challenges to women, it’s ironic that the companies that he’s let his group into and the men that he’s partnered with and defends are maybe his advisors on women’s issues, I don't know. But these are very serious issues, they’re not meant for any hypocritical soundbites, so you’re not going to get any from me," Bryan Lourd said. [From 03:28 to 04:26]

Earlier this year, after Ari Emanuel entered the scene, both he and Vince McMahon spoke about the WWE and UFC merger. You can listen to what they had to say in the video clip above.

Ari Emanuel reportedly behind the change in WWE creative, blames Vince McMahon for the drop in TKO's stock

The word on the rumor mill based on several reports was that WWE CCO Triple H wields much of the power at present as the Stamford-based promotion's Head of Creative. Per Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, Ari Emanuel is the man behind the change.

"Emanuel has long been a firm believer that, in order for an organization to be as effective as possible, people need to do the job they are assigned. In this case, that approach has empowered Levesque to exert his full influence in the company’s creative sphere." [H/T: Sports Illustrated]

In the aforementioned Bloomberg event, Ari Emanuel commented on the drop in TKO's stock. He took three things into account as to why it happened, one of them being Vince McMahon's continued involvement:

"Three, probably Vince [McMahon] in our deal, wanted to be able to put, at any point in time, his stock. He’s 78 years old. He’s been working at this for decades and decades, so, I think those three back-to-back issues…" Emanuel added.

After claims of hush-money agreements he paid owing to alleged relationships with former WWE employees, Vince McMahon stepped down as CEO and Chairman of the company in June 2022, only to return in January 2023. He remains one of the key figures in the industry who revolutionized the wrestling business forever.

