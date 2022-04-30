"Will be better than some of those matches you had" - 62-year-old veteran calls out Goldberg for a WWE match (Exclusive)

Gillberg appeared on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted Q&A session this week, and the popular star sent a message to Goldberg regarding a potential match.

Despite rising to fame due to his parody gimmick of Goldberg, Duane Gill has never had a match against the WWE Hall of Famer. Gillberg promised he could still put out one more in-ring contest if allowed to perform.

The 62-year-old wrestler also claimed that a showdown against his arch-nemesis would be much better than the former WCW Champion's recent matches at WWE events in the Middle East.

"It's pay-per-view worthy!" declared Gillberg. "I've still got it in me; you know what I'm saying? I'm in great shape. I can definitely have one more! I guarantee you it will be better than some of those matches you had over in Abu Dhabi (laughs)." [From 13:18 onwards]

Why did Goldberg refuse to face Gillberg?

The former WWE Light Heavyweight Champion even recalled his meeting with Goldberg at a wrestling convention several years ago.

While Gillberg was enthusiastic about a potential clash, Goldberg wasn't too keen on making it happen and apparently "did not get it."

Despite his earnest efforts at securing a match against the former Universal Champion, Duane Gill was unsuccessful in convincing the right people, as he revealed below:

"I said, 'Why don't we have this match, bro?' I said, 'You against me, you can kill Gillberg, get it done. Get it over with; you can get on with your life.' Nope! He won't have anything acknowledged or anything to do with me." Duane Gill continued, "He didn't get it. I mean, a couple of times, I talked to him, and I even saw him at an autograph session one time." [From 11:35 onwards]

The veteran superstar's last WWE match happened at Elimination Chamber 2022. While he is no longer under a contract, Vince McMahon could always get the 55-year-old legend back for another significant payday.

