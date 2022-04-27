Details of Goldberg refusing to face a record-breaking former champion revealed (Exclusive)

Gillberg has revealed that he never got to have a one-on-one match against Goldberg as the former WCW champion was not in favor of the idea. Duane Gill also opened up about his interactions with Goldberg during this week's episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted.

Gillberg recalled meeting Goldberg at an autograph-signing session many years ago, and they even exchanged a few words regarding a potential match.

Duane Gill, who holds the record for having the longest reign in WWE with the now-defunct Light Heavyweight Championship, spoke to Goldberg about a potential bout but didn't receive a favorable response.

While the 55-year-old wrestler was appreciative of Gillberg for keeping him relevant in the wrestling business, the former Universal Champion had no intentions of wrestling the man who parodied his gimmick.

"He said, 'Thanks a lot!' I said, 'For what?' Man, if you wouldn't have been doing the gimmick, they might have forgotten about me," revealed Gillberg. "I was like, 'No problem.' While you're in a giving mood, I said, 'Why don't we have this match, bro?' I said, 'You against me, you can kill Gillberg, get it done. Get it over with; you can get on with your life.' Nope! He won't have anything acknowledged or anything to do with me." [11:29 - 11:56]

He didn't get it: Gillberg on why he didn't wrestle Goldberg

Despite Gillberg having no issues with losing convincingly to Goldberg, the former Universal Champion didn't understand that a match between the two superstars could have been a significant deal for WWE.

Gillberg stated that he had multiple conversations about the long-awaited showdown but could not persuade the legendary star to step inside the ring with him.

The former WWE star also addressed a photo of him getting hoisted in the air by Goldberg at a past wrestling convention. The meeting happened before the veteran star made his WWE return in 2016, and Gillberg said that they even shared a wholesome hug, as he revealed below:

"He didn't get it, I guess!" continued Duane. "He didn't get it, I mean. A couple of times, I talked to him, and I even saw him at an autograph session one time, and I got talking to people, I said, 'Look, I want to go down and see him.' I want to talk to him. So we went down there, and you've probably seen the pictures on the internet or wherever; he is picking me over his head, and I walk up, and he immediately lifts me right over his head. So, I sold it; you know what I mean? He put me down and, you know, shook hands and everything and gave me a hug. That was just before he got his last run and just before he won his title, remember?" [10:50 - 11:28]

Not having a match against Goldberg is one of Gillberg's biggest regrets, and he briefly talked about the missed opportunity right here.

