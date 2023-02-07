62-year-old veteran claims that he disliked Becky Lynch's wardrobe selection, issue with her stammering promos (Exclusive)

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo has spoken about the improvements Becky Lynch recently made with her promos.

Speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo detailed the two criticisms he had toward The Man. The 62-year-old first mentioned Lynch's wardrobe choice, which he previously didn't understand.

Russo's second issue with Becky Lynch was the stammering in her promos, which felt very theatrical to the veteran.

"What were my critics about her all the time especially? The wardrobe, when she was cosplaying and I didn't understand it, there was no transition to it. And the second thing, bro, that I always criticized is the stammering and repeating during her promos. 'What what what' (...) she would do that all the time. Do you see that anymore, bro? She didn't do that one time during that backstage promo. You don't see that anymore and you know what, bro? Once she eliminated that, in my opinion, the promos are now much better because that felt very theatrical," said Vince Russo.

Russo added:

"When she's having a conversation with her husband, she's not stammering like that. That has been eliminated and I think the promos have been better." [26:50-27:50]

Watch the latest edition of Legion of RAW:

Becky Lynch could team up with Lita for a feud against Damage CTRL

With the Elimination Chamber premium live event right around the corner, there are high chances of Becky Lynch teaming up with Lita in Montreal.

Following the legend's return on RAW, the WWE Universe expressed its interest in a potential feud between the babyfaces and the heel faction. Fans also urged the company to add Trish Stratus to the mix.

The Elimination Chamber event will feature top names, including Roman Reigns, Sami Zayn, and Rhea Ripley. Meanwhile, legends including Edge and Beth Phoenix are also set to compete on the show.

If you use any quotes, please embed the video and give a H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription.

A former WWE writer wants Rhea Ripley to get rid of all the 'Goth stuff'. More here

Poll : 0 votes