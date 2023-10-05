62-year-old veteran thinks WWE did a "terrible job" with Matt Riddle; says they didn't know how to book him (Exclusive)

Vince Russo recently expressed his displeasure with how Matt Riddle's WWE run panned out, saying the promotion had little clue how to book him.

The Original Bro had been with WWE since 2018. After a couple of middling years with varying levels of success, Riddle made a splash on the main roster in 2020. His RKO-Bro team with Randy Orton was an unqualified success. He also achieved singles success, with his biggest win in the main event of Extreme Rules 2022, where he defeated Seth Rollins inside the Fight Pit.

However, his myriad backstage issues led to WWE slowly pushing Riddle down the card, culminating in his release last month. On Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo, the former WCW writer stated that Matt Riddle was a "special" performer.

Vince Russo also mentioned that though the former United States Champion had the "it" factor, the Stamford-based promotion couldn't present him well.

"When I say I'll watch Roman Reigns, I'll watch Bray Wyatt, Riddle was on the fringe for me because he was really special. They did know how to book him. They did a terrible job, but he had personality. He was a great athlete, and he had the 'it' factor. He was just a little amateur for his own good. I hope he learns from that," said Vince Russo. [2:52 - 3:20]

Jim Cornette says Matt Riddle's WWE character is an extension of his real-life personality

Following Riddle's release, Jim Cornette didn't hold back before lashing out at the 37-year-old. On his Jim Cornette Experience podcast, the former manager stated that Matt Riddle turned out to be just like the character he played on WWE TV.

Cornette added that whatever Riddle did was "poorly executed" and ill-timed, resulting in his departure from the global wrestling juggernaut.

"Apparently, Mr. Riddle's gimmick that we've said looks too much like real to be a gimmick is real. He's a complete f**king moron. Everything he does is ill thought out and potentially poorly executed," said Cornette.

Fans would surely keep an eye out for where Matt Riddle lands up next once his no-contract clause expires sometime by the end of the year.

