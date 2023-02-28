62-year-old WWE veteran thinks Carmella and recently returned star will be "the next tag team champions" (Exclusive)

WWE veteran Vince Russo believes Carmella and recently returned star Chelsea Green could become the next Women's Tag Team Champions.

On this week's episode of Monday Night RAW, Dakota Kai and IYO SKY dropped their title to Becky Lynch and Lita in the show's main event. This came after Trish Stratus made a surprise appearance and took out Bayley at ringside. There was also a backstage segment between The Princess of Staten Island and The Hot Mess.

On the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo stated that while he was watching the main event of the red brand, he recounted Damage CTRL being heavily featured on WWE programming since the group was formed.

"I have a feeling though, when I was watching, I want people to remember this. I'm telling you, I want you to remember all the time they've invested in Damage CTRL. I don't even know how long it's been, they've been on TV like every single week because I'm telling you I don't know what it is," said Russo. [1:14:05 - 1:14:25]

He added that with the way Carmella has been presented as of late, she could end up winning the tag title with Chelsea Green:

"I don't know if it's because she's married to [Corey] Graves and Graves has stroke; I don't know what it is, but they are so on the Carmella bandwagon now for whatever reason. And we saw the scene with Chelsea Green and Carmella, bro they're gonna be the next tag team champions," he speculated. [1:14:25 - 1:14:45]

Vince Russo thinks Damage CTRL will disappear if Carmella and Chelsea Green capture the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship

The former WWE head writer isn't a major fan of Damage CTRL. He believes that if Carmella and Chelsea Green end up winning the tag title, the group of Bayley, IYO SKY, and Dakota Kai will cease to exist.

"And here's what's gonna happen bro, mark my words. They're gonna be the next tag team champions, bro, Damage CTRL, they're gonna disappear and you're never gonna see them again. All that time they invested. I'm telling you that's what's gonna happen bro," Russo concluded. [1:14:46 - 1:15:02]

Chelsea Green made her return to WWE as an entrant in the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble Match. It'll be interesting to see what transpires between her and The Princess of Staten Island on RAW.

Do you think Damage CTRL should be split up? Sound off in the comments below.

