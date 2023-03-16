63-year-old veteran thinks Vince McMahon secretly controls AEW

An insane conspiracy theory about Vince McMahon has been presented by former WCW and WWE referee Nick Patrick.

All Elite Wrestling has been around for about four years at this point. The promotion's first event, Double Or Nothing 2019, was a massive success, and the company is still going strong on a weekly basis. Tony Khan's promotion has seen its fair share of ups and downs over the years.

Former WWE official Nick Patrick, who also had a brief stint as a wrestler in the 80s, recently put forth an interesting conspiracy theory. As per Patrick, Vince McMahon is secretly controlling AEW.

Check out his full comments below, which he made on this week’s edition of Monday Mailbag for AdFreeShows:

“I’m one of those old conspiracy theory guys, I always think Vince [McMahon] is sitting behind every damn thing, and I’m usually right. I’m just a conspiracy theory guy. He may not be running the thing, but he knows everything that’s going on and there are other ways to control them. … I think it’s a work rivalry, honestly, but it’s a controlled-inner office work rivalry.” [H/T 411Mania]

Vince McMahon has previously shared his thoughts on AEW

During the WWE Q2 2021 earnings call, McMahon shared his candid thoughts on All Elite Wrestling. Here's what he had to say about the company:

"Well, it certainly is not a situation where ‘rising tides’ because that was when Ted Turner was coming after us with all of Time Warner’s assets as well. That was a different situation. AEW is where they are. I don’t really know what their plans are, all I know is what our plans are," stated Vince.

McMahon made his WWE return in early 2023 following a brief retirement. He is currently serving as the Executive Chairman of the Board.

There has been speculation among fans that McMahon is steadily making his way into WWE's creative affairs following his comeback.

What do you think of Nick Patrick's conspiracy theory about Vince McMahon? Sound off in the comment section below.

Could two WWE legends reunite outside WWE? We asked one of them here

Poll : 0 votes