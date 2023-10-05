64-year-old legend confirms signing a new contract with WWE

Two-time Hall of Famer recently revealed that he has signed a new deal with WWE.

The name in question is Kevin Nash, who is with the Stamford-based promotion under the Legends contract. He is known for his tenures with WCW, TNA, and World Wrestling Entertainment.

During his time, he has been a one-time WWE Champion, a one-time Intercontinental Champion, and a two-time Tag Team Champion with Shawn Michaels.

On the other hand, Nash was also part of a legendary faction - New World Order (nWo), alongside Hulk Hogan and Scotty Hall. Given that the 64-year-old legend still makes revenue out of the nWo royalties, he has no interest in seeking new opportunities with different wrestling promotions.

While speaking on a recent episode of his Kliq THIS podcast, Nash was asked if he would ever sign a deal with All Elite Wrestling, given that Hall of Famer Adam Copeland (fka Edge) jump shipped to Tony Khan's promotion recently.

The 64-year-old legend asserted the only way he would ever sign with AEW would be if Tony Khan provided a lot of money and a private jet before revealing he just signed a new contract with WWE.

“Unless it’s five or six million and a private jet. The only thing that would have got me to AEW, WWE just signed.” [H/T - Ringside News]

Check out the video below:

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash promises he's not returning

The nWo member's last singles match was at the 2011 Tables, Ladders, and Chairs against Triple H in a losing effort. Later, in 2014, Kevin Nash also took part in Royal Rumble PLE.

During a recent episode of Kliq THIS, the 64-year-old legend promised that he would not return to the ring.

"Woke up the next day, minimal soreness... you know. I'm sorry, I'm putting some size back on. It's just like... I promise you man, all I want to do is go to the gym and I'm not looking to... I'm just not, I mean... I'm not looking to get in the ring," Nash said.

Check out the video below:

It remains to be seen what kind of contract the two-time Hall of Famer signed with World Wrestling Entertainment.

Do you want to see Kevin Nash make an appearance in the ring? Sound off in the comments section below.