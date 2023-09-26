WWE legend promises he's not returning

A WWE legend whose final singles match was a losing effort against Triple H has made it clear that he is not returning to the ring.

Kevin Nash's last singles match in WWE occurred at the TLC: Tables, Ladders, and Chairs 2011 Premium Live Event. Nash took on Triple H in a Sledgehammer Ladder match and lost to his real-life best friend that day. Three years later, Nash competed in the Royal Rumble match as well.

Nash recently opened up about entering the Royal Rumble match to beat up CM Punk in case he returns to WWE. On the latest edition of his podcast Kliq THIS, Nash stated that he was joking and promised that he would not return to the ring.

"Woke up the next day, minimal soreness... you know. I'm sorry, I'm putting some size back on. It's just like... I promise you man, all I want to do is go to the gym and I'm not looking to... I'm just not, I mean... I'm not looking to get in the ring" Nash said. [46:21-46:45]

Kevin Nash also joked about having a talk with Triple H regarding WWE Superstar LA Knight

WWE Superstar LA Knight recently took a shot at Kevin Nash on TV. Nash later blasted Knight and jokingly stated that he had a chat with Triple H about Knight's contract.

"Paul told me, 'I don't understand this kid...' 'Kid? This guy is my age. Are you more worried about the fact that his fan appeal will recede faster than his hairline?' Unless you're just a knob gobbler, there is no way you would pick those sunglasses as something to wear. Paul said, 'We're so far apart that the only way I'll sign this guy is as a nostalgia act.' 'Like me, a legends deal?' 'Yeah, he's doing their sh*t. I can't give him the same pay as guys going out there doing original sh*t.'" [H/T Fightful]

Nash made his last in-ring appearance way back in 2016. He defeated Kennedy Kendrick at the Legends of Wrestling Entertainment Dome Show in Miami, Florida. It is highly unlikely that he will ever get back into the squared circle.

