64-year-old legend reveals if Vince McMahon will compete against WWE

By Sherjeel Malik
Modified Oct 04, 2025 14:50 GMT
Vince McMahon. [Image credits: wwe.com]
A 64-year-old legend has revealed whether Vince McMahon will compete against WWE. The former WWE CEO registered a new private investment firm named 14TH & I a few months ago. It was reported that the company will focus on the sports, media, and entertainment sectors.

This led to speculation that McMahon might be looking to compete against WWE and set up a rival promotion eventually. He has decades of experience heading the sports entertainment industry, and it wouldn't be a surprise to see him pull it off.

However, in a recent interview with Esportsbets, Hall of Famer The Godfather talked about his former boss's future plans. He said McMahon may invest in sports but won't take on WWE.

“I can’t see Vince starting a rival organization. I could see him doing something in sports, but as much money as Vince has, does he need to, or just keep being him? 80 years old. I don’t know why he would. Dude’s got billions of dollars, why not just enjoy life?” he said. [H/T: Esportsbets]
During his time with WWE, Vince took WWE from a regional territory to a global sports entertainment giant. He survived various challenges in different eras and helped the company become the behemoth it is today.

It won't be difficult to imagine him taking on his own creation and going toe-to-toe against them, but according to The Godfather that might not be his plan.

Vince McMahon had a unique gift for guests at his 80th birthday party

Vince McMahon had a private birthday party on August 24 at the Gotham Hall of the Baccarat Hotel in New York City.

The party was attended by notable WWE names, including The Undertaker, John Cena, Sheamus, and many others. While the details from this gathering remain a secret, it was revealed that the guests were treated with a unique gift.

On X/Twitter, Steve Stasiak of Book Pro Wrestlers shared a photo of the alleged gift, which was a bust of Vince McMahon's head. It was mentioned that only 100 such specimens exist and were given to selected guests.

