Big secret from Vince McMahon's 80th birthday party leaked (Reports)

A big secret from Vince McMahon's 80th birthday party has been leaked, according to reports. The former CEO of WWE held a private party on August 24 at the Gotham Hall of the Baccarat Hotel in New York City.Many WWE names attended the party, but the details of the occasion are scarce. No phones were allowed at the event, and the guests even had to sign an NDA. However, it has now emerged that the guests at the party walked away with a pretty special and unique gift from the occasion.On X/Twitter, Steve Stasiak of Book Pro Wrestlers shared a photo of the alleged party gift from Vince McMahon’s 80th party, which was a bust of his head. The post from Stasiak mentioned that only 100 such specimens exist and were given to selected guests.&quot;Vince McMahon gave these busts to his hand-picked guests at his locked-down, NDA-protected 80th birthday party at NYC’s Baccarat Hotel. Phones not allowed or checked in. You’re looking at this for the first time anywhere. Never posted before,&quot; the post read.In a different post on Facebook, Steve Stasiak noted that this bust wasn't a merchandise piece but an acknowledgement that those who received it were trusted to be at the event and were part of Vince's most loyal inner circle.The birthday party was attended by the likes of John Cena, The Undertaker, Sheamus, Drew McIntyre, The Miz, Maryse, and many other legends of WWE.Vince McMahon personally called WWE Hall of Famer to invite himSgt. Slaughter was among the attendees for McMahon's lavish two-night birthday celebration. In an exclusive with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Slaughter shared some details of the event.He also revealed that McMahon personally called him to invite the Hall of Famer to the party. Slaughter told his former boss that he would be able to attend the event.Since Vince McMahon was named in the Janel Grant lawsuit alleging physical abuse and s*xual misconduct, WWE has largely kept its distance from him. Despite this, a lot of current WWE stars showed up at his birthday party.