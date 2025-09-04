64-year-old WWE legend's sons spotted training

A WWE legend's sons have been spotted training at a wrestling school. Former Women's Champion Natalya and her husband, TJ Wilson (Tyson Kidd), have been grooming the next generation of wrestlers at their facility, The Dungeon 2.0, and their recent session had a number of notable faces.Taking to X (Twitter), Natalya posted a photo from the training session at The Dungeon 2.0. It featured current WWE names such as Rey Mysterio, Angelo Dawkins, and Apollo Crews. But what caught the fans' eyes was the presence of two young stars.Jeremiah and Joseph Chavis, sons of 64-year-old legend Tatanka, were also seen in the photo, as they look to follow in their father's footsteps.Later, Tatanka, who was also in the session, shared a photo of his sons with Rey Mysterio, thanking the Lucha Libre legend as well as showing appreciation for Natalya and TJ Wilson.Both Jeremiah and Joseph have been training to become pro wrestlers for some time. Previously, Tatanka also noted in an Instagram post that his sons have been quick learners during their professional wrestling training.Kids of other WWE legends were also present at the DungeonThe session by Natalya and TJ Wilson also saw some other future stars in training. Negative 1, son of late WWE and AEW star Brodie Lee, was also present alongside Aalyah Mysterio, daughter of the great Rey Mysterio.Aalyah was featured in a few storylines in the Stamford-based promotion involving her father and brother. She was placed in the Mysterio family's feud against Seth Rollins and Buddy Murphy in 2020.She then played a part in Rey's feud with Dominik leading up to their WrestleMania 39 match. However, she is yet to pursue her own path in the promotion. Maybe training at The Dungeon 2.0 could change that in the future.