  • home icon
  • WWE
  • 64-year-old WWE legend's sons spotted training

64-year-old WWE legend's sons spotted training

By Sherjeel Malik
Modified Sep 04, 2025 16:42 GMT
WWE Legend
WWE Legend's sons in training. [Image credits: Legend's Instagram handle]

A WWE legend's sons have been spotted training at a wrestling school. Former Women's Champion Natalya and her husband, TJ Wilson (Tyson Kidd), have been grooming the next generation of wrestlers at their facility, The Dungeon 2.0, and their recent session had a number of notable faces.

Ad

Taking to X (Twitter), Natalya posted a photo from the training session at The Dungeon 2.0. It featured current WWE names such as Rey Mysterio, Angelo Dawkins, and Apollo Crews. But what caught the fans' eyes was the presence of two young stars.

Jeremiah and Joseph Chavis, sons of 64-year-old legend Tatanka, were also seen in the photo, as they look to follow in their father's footsteps.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Later, Tatanka, who was also in the session, shared a photo of his sons with Rey Mysterio, thanking the Lucha Libre legend as well as showing appreciation for Natalya and TJ Wilson.

Both Jeremiah and Joseph have been training to become pro wrestlers for some time. Previously, Tatanka also noted in an Instagram post that his sons have been quick learners during their professional wrestling training.

Kids of other WWE legends were also present at the Dungeon

The session by Natalya and TJ Wilson also saw some other future stars in training. Negative 1, son of late WWE and AEW star Brodie Lee, was also present alongside Aalyah Mysterio, daughter of the great Rey Mysterio.

Ad

Aalyah was featured in a few storylines in the Stamford-based promotion involving her father and brother. She was placed in the Mysterio family's feud against Seth Rollins and Buddy Murphy in 2020.

She then played a part in Rey's feud with Dominik leading up to their WrestleMania 39 match. However, she is yet to pursue her own path in the promotion. Maybe training at The Dungeon 2.0 could change that in the future.

About the author
Sherjeel Malik

Sherjeel Malik

Sherjeel Malik is a writer at Sportskeeda and covers pro wrestling. He was hooked on the product from the moment he saw The Hardy Boyz jumping off ladders during the Attitude Era. While he comes from an engineering background, Sherjeel’s love for pro wrestling and content writing led him to pursue a career in sports journalism. Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Sherjeel worked at other reputable organizations for five years.

While writing articles, he ensures that he only relies on credible sources for information and covers relevant subjects that do not project an agenda against a particular person or association. WWE legend Paul Heyman once shared Sherjeel’s work on his social media handle.

Sherjeel’s earliest memory of pro wrestling is watching Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Undertaker square off for the WWE Title in the main event of a pay-per-view in 1998. His favorite wrestlers are Randy Orton and Jeff Hardy. While he admires Orton for his character work as a heel, he looks up to Jeff because of his unique wrestling style and risk-taking ability.

If he could go back to the Attitude Era, Sherjeel would like to manage Ken Shamrock and be his mouthpiece. He feels Shamrock’s promo skills prevented him from becoming a main event-level act in WWE. Hence, he would like to help the UFC Hall of Famer get over with fans.

When not writing about pro wrestling, he likes to read classics and fiction books.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sherjeel Malik
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications