  • Rey Mysterio’s daughter Aalyah spotted at wrestling training with multiple top WWE stars

By Divesh Merani
Published Sep 04, 2025 04:42 GMT
Aalyah &amp; Rey Mysterio (Images via WWE.com &amp; @aalyahgutierrez on Instagram)
Rey Mysterio's WWE legacy goes way beyond his legendary performances in the ring. Aside from revolutionizing the industry, the former World Heavyweight Champion has helped create one of the company's top stars today, his son, Dominik Mysterio.

However, Dirty Dom might not be the only Mysterio kid to join the business. Rey's daughter, Aalyah, recently attended a wrestling training session hosted by WWE's Natalya and TJ Wilson (fka Tyson Kidd) at The Dungeon.

Her Hall of Famer dad was also there, as were WWE stars Angelo Dawkins, Apollo Crews, and B-Fab. While nothing is confirmed, it looks like Aalyah Mysterio is trying her hand at wrestling. Natalya posted a photo from after the training session on Instagram, in which Dominik's sister is seen smiling. The RAW star posted a heartfelt message along with it.

"An insane night of training in The Dungeon. Nights like this set my soul on fire. So much passion and generations of wrestling in one room. It was such an honor having you tonight @619iamlucha. Lessons upon lessons— @nativetatanka @tjwilson711 🙏," she wrote.
Aalyah has confirmed she enjoyed the training session, commenting that she "had a blast" on Natalya's post. She also added it on her Instagram story, which suggests her enthusiasm is high. It remains to be seen, though, if she actually trains to be a wrestler or if this was a one-time thing. Rey Mysterio previously stated that his daughter is focused on a career in medicine.

Aalyah Mysterio has appeared in WWE multiple times

While obviously not as prominent as Dominik before his actual debut, Aalyah Mysterio has appeared inside a WWE ring many times. CM Punk sang "Happy birthday" to her and made her cry during his feud with Rey Mysterio in 2010, but her biggest involvement came a decade later.

Aalyah was inserted into the Mysterios' feud with Seth Rollins and Buddy Murphy in 2020, soon after Dominik made his in-ring debut. She eventually started an on-screen romance with Murphy, leading to his betrayal of Rollins. However, it didn't last long.

Rey's daughter was also present during his WrestleMania 39 feud with Dominik. It's obviously a long way away, if even possible, but Aalyah Mysterio in WWE would be a very interesting prospect, given her history in the company and how well her brother has already done.

Edited by Divesh Merani
