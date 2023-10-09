65-year-old legend still has important job in WWE

A WWE legend has recently revealed that he is still under contract with the company.

Lex Luger was one of the biggest stars in WWF in the 1990s. He had the right look and physique and was capable of putting on a good enough match in the ring. This resulted in him becoming one of the most popular stars on the roster.

However, his career took a turn for the worse when he left WWF for WCW in 1995. Although he was involved in some key feuds with the New World Order (nWo), he wasn't able to recapture the same popularity he had in the WWF.

Now after he has retired from professional wrestling, Lex Luger is back with his former employer. Speaking on his new podcast Lex Expressed, Luger revealed that he is under contract with the Stamford-based company as an ambassador.

"Well, of course, I'm still an ambassador, which is a great program with WWE. They have some things they send us out on, and we're involved with behind the scenes," he said. [H/T Fightful]

Lex Luger watches AEW and WWE

Despite being retired from the industry, it looks like Luger is still a fan of wrestling, and still watches the product. He revealed on the same episode that he still watches professional wrestling. He also admitted to watching both AEW and Wold Wrestling Entertainment.

"I'm a fan now. I feel like more part of the wrestling family now than I did when I was wrestling. I feel like I've come full circle. When I go to the comic cons, and the fans come up and they bring their kids, and they say, 'Hey, this is who I watched when I was your age,' it's generational. Wrestling fans, I don't know how else to explain it, they're just special, and I feel like I'm a fan now. I watch what's happening in AEW and WWE, even though I'm under contract with WWE, I love it. I'm like going from being a performer to a wrestling fan now, and I feel like I'm part of that special family." [H/T Fightful]

it's good to see Lex Luger enjoy his time as an ambassador for the Stamford-based company.

What do you make of Lex Luger's current role? Sound off in the comments section below.

