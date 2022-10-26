69-year-old WWE legend was apparently Vince McMahon's "favorite son," reveals Bruce Prichard

Vince McMahon shared a close bond with many of his top stars in WWE, and among the list, very few were as big as Hulk Hogan. Bruce Prichard recently noted that Hogan and McMahon had a father-son relationship, but it wasn't always smooth sailing between the two wrestling icons.

The latest episode of Something to Wrestle with Bruce Prichard revolved around Hulk Hogan's second WWE return in 2002. The former world champion returned to the company and unsurprisingly received a massive push culminating in a match at WrestleMania 19.

Hogan has historically always found his way back to WWE, which might have a lot to do with his kinship with Mr. McMahon. Here's what Prichard revealed about the backstage equation between Vince McMahon and The Hulkster:

"Well, definitely, it was a love-hate relationship. It was a father-son; it was a brother relationship. I do think they were close as a family. So that probably added to the tension between Hulk and Vince. But Vince was always the boss, and Hulk was always the favorite son," stated Prichard. "So, it was, you know, people argue, would Vince have been as successful without Hulk? Would Hulk have been as successful without Vince?" [11:11 - 11:50]

Bruce Prichard on why Vince McMahon initially wasn't keen on facing Hulk Hogan

Most fans remember Hogan and McMahon's chaotic 20-minute Street Fight from WrestleMania 19 as it was the veterans' first and only singles match.

However, Vince McMahon believed that the storyline with Hogan was too similar to his highly-acclaimed feud with Stone Cold Steve Austin. Bruce Prichard recalled that the entire WWE team wanted to build towards a Hogan vs. McMahon showdown.

Prichard even felt that McMahon and Hogan's storyline had the potential to be greater due to their history. The WWE executive added:

"I think it was everyone's idea. I know Hulk really wanted to do that. I know the team really wanted to do it. That was just, that's one of those, laying on the floor waiting for someone to pick it up. Yes, Vince didn't think it would be the same with Hogan. To me, I thought it would be even more with Hogan because there was much material to work with. Who made who?" [1:13:12 - 1:13:40]

