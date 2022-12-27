69-year-old WWE legend says Roman Reigns is a "mirror image" of himself (Exclusive)

Roman Reigns is the undisputed #1 star in all of wrestling. He is arguably the biggest name the industry has produced since John Cena. Meanwhile, Sportskeeda's Senior Editor Bill Apter asked the legendary Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat about The Tribal Chief.

Ricky Steamboat is turning 70 soon, with his wrestling days long behind him. However, talking about hypothetical old-generation vs. current-generation dream matches is always fun. Steamboat was as pure a babyface as one could be in wrestling's golden era.

In a Sportskeeda Wrestling Exclusive interview, Bill Apter pitched the idea of a dream match against Reigns to Ricky Steamboat. The legend was also asked how it would play out. Before he got to that, he said, he saw Reigns as a mirror image of himself:

"You know, when you first said his [Roman Reigns'] name and pitched the match, it's almost like a mirror image. I'm almost looking at myself. That's my gut feeling right now." (1:00 - 1:19)

You can watch the full video below:

Would Ricky Steamboat be the perfect babyface to a heel Roman Reigns?

Ricky Steamboat was a big babyface in the 1980s, but he wasn't a "WWE guy" through and through. His first stint with the company only lasted a few years, and he won the Intercontinental Championship during his tenure.

He is remembered for his time at Jim Crockett Promotions and is also a former NWA World Heavyweight Champion. His iconic trilogy against Ric Flair in 1989 (post-WWE) was the perfect example of how great a babyface he was and how he helped elevate Flair.

However, Roman Reigns' current run is simply on another level - something we haven't seen in decades in WWE. Hence, a dream match between the two would have entertained fans worldwide.

