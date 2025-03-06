7 ft ex-WWE star training for in-ring return; hasn't competed in nearly a year

WWE is heading into WrestleMania 41 after one of the biggest shockers in the industry took place in Toronto. Meanwhile, a former star was seen training for an in-ring return. The star in question is Shanky, who hasn't competed in over a year.

Ad

A few years ago, the WWE Universe laid their eyes on Shanky for the first time in the promotion. The 7-foot star was often seen with Jinder Mahal in the Stamford-based company. In 2023, Shanky was released, along with several other notable names from the company.

Today, a video surfaced from Shanky's Instagram where he was seen training for an in-ring return. The Indian-born star hasn't competed inside the ring since his last match in Australia, where his team lost a six-man tag team match to Emman Azman & The Natural Classics at OPW Australian Stampede.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

John Cena's father just broke his silence on his heel turn! More details RIGHT HERE

What did Shanky do in WWE before getting released?

In 2021, Shanky made his first appearance on the weekly product when he competed at Superstar Spectacle, which was a taped show. During this, his team won an eight-man tag team match against Cesaro, Dolph Ziggler, King Corbin, and Shinsuke Nakamura.

In the coming months, he joined Monday Night RAW and aligned with Jinder Mahal, who was feuding with Drew McIntyre. The 7-foot star was often teaming up with Mahal and Veer Mahaan, heading into The Biggest Party of the Summer.

Ad

During the annual WWE Draft in 2021, Jinder Mahal and Shanky were moved to Friday Night SmackDown, where they entered the tag team division. However, the team broke up as Shanky was becoming a loveable babyface due to his comedic antics, which didn't sit well with Mahal.

After over a year of hiatus, Shanky returned to the Stamford-based promotion and faced Gunther in India. Unfortunately, he lost to The Ring General and got released in the coming weeks. It'll be interesting to see what the star does next.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback