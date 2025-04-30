7-time champion could align with Paul Heyman for a major reason, says WWE Hall of Famer

WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman turned the tables at WrestleMania 41 when he aligned with Seth Rollins and later took Bron Breakker under their wing. Bubba Ray Dudley thinks Becky Lynch could align with the villainous trio for a major reason.

Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch have been fan favorites for years, but they have also played heel characters in the Stamford-based promotion. However, the couple hasn't been portrayed as a heel duo in the company.

On Busted Open, WWE Hall of Famer Bubba Ray Dudley said that The Man turning heel on the night Paul Heyman's alliance grew meant something. Moreover, he said that an alliance with The Wiseman's stable could happen for the five-time Women's World Champion and two-time WWE Women's Champion.

Dudley felt Big Time Becks would be the obvious choice if the stable looked to recruit a female member.

"Obviously, Becky Lynch turning heel and Seth Rollins turning heel, and they are married, maybe it's going to be Becky, Dudley said. (From 12:25 to 12:30)

Becky Lynch addressed her actions on WWE RAW

Earlier this month, Bayley was scheduled to team up with Lyra Valkyria to take on Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 41 Night Two. Unfortunately, The Role Model was mysteriously taken out the night before the event.

Later, Becky Lynch made her grand return to the Stamford-based promotion and helped Valkyria become a double champion in the company by winning the tag team title. However, it was a long con, as Big Time Becks had other ideas, which became clear on the RAW after WrestleMania 41.

After losing the title to the former champions, The Man turned heel and attacked Lyra Valkyria. On the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, Big Time Becks explained her actions and plans going forward. She revealed she was the one behind the attack on Bayley due to their past animosity.

Later, she got into a fight with the Women's Intercontinental Champion and eventually got herself a title match against Lyra Valkyria at Backlash 2025. It'll be interesting to see if The Man captures the title in the coming week.

