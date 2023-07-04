7-time champion has become the new Miz and taken his WWE role, says veteran (Exclusive)

While WWE has a handful of talents that are protected and rarely lose, there are others whose job is to make their opponents look good. According to Vince Russo, the Miz has been in that spot for a long time, and Shinsuke Nakamura might be next in line for the role.

There were a lot of expectations after Shinsuke Nakamura was seemingly repackaged some time back. Fans believed he would get a good push, potentially in the main event scene, but that hasn't happened thus far.

On the latest RAW episode, Damian Priest defeated the King of Strong Style, and Vince Russo couldn't help but be critical about the booking decision.

The former writer felt that The Miz's job was now handed over to Shinsuke Nakamura, which was essentially to lose in big matches.

"It seems to me like he's in that Miz role," Russo claimed on Legion of RAW. "Like, you know what I'm saying? Like he's just there to lose now. I mean, I don't know!" [21:50 - 22:10]

I think he is salvageable: Vince Russo on Shinsuke Nakamura's WWE future

Most fans don't realize that Shinsuke Nakamura has already been in the WWE for nearly seven years. The Japanese star might have been a top name in NXT, but he's not been able to experience the same success on the main roster.

The 43-year-old, however, can still compete at the highest level, and Vince Russo explained how Nakamura's main roster run could still be salvaged.

Vince urged WWE to explore Shinsuke's ties with New Japan Pro Wrestling and pitched the idea for the company to get more stars from Japan who could help the former Intercontinental Champion. Russo also spoke about the advantage of such a strategy, keeping in mind AEW's close relationship with NJPW:

"I think he is salvageable. Bro, listen, they're obviously acknowledging AEW, okay? With all the London talk, 'Oh, look what we did.' Okay, bro. Then let's acknowledge New Japan Pro Wrestling. It's almost like, okay, bro, our brother is in the country alone, and he's not faring too well. Maybe he needs a little help." [22:11 - 23:00]

