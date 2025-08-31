7-time champion breaks silence on possibly costing Nikki Bella against Becky Lynch at WWE Clash in Paris

By Aashrit Satija
Modified Aug 31, 2025 11:00 GMT
Nikki Bella is a former Divas Champion [Image credits: wwe.com and star
Nikki Bella is a former Divas Champion [Image credits: wwe.com and star's Instagram]

A popular seven-time WWE champion recently took to social media to break her silence on rumors of her possibly costing Nikki Bella at the Clash in Paris Premium Live Event. The champion in question is none other than Bayley.

Ad

The Role Model has won the WWE Women's Championship twice, the SmackDown Women's Championship twice, the NXT Women's Championship once, and the Women's Tag Team Championship twice.

Nikki Bella and Becky Lynch have been in a heated feud for weeks. Leading up to their match for the Women's Intercontinental Championship at Clash in Paris, both women have taken multiple personal shots at each other on the microphone. According to several rumors, Bayley is expected to turn heel and possibly cost Bella the title against Lynch at the event.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

An X user recently asked The Role Model not to cost Nikki Bella the Women's Intercontinental Championship, highlighting that they had been hearing rumors of her turning heel. This caught the former Damage CTRL member's attention, and she replied to the fan.

WWE has given up on Paul Heyman? Here's the story!

Bayley wrote that the former WWE Divas Champion was her best friend, indicating that the rumors might not be correct.

"Omg Nikki is a bestie of mine," she wrote.
Ad

Check out her reply below:

Ad

Former WWE writer believes Bayley needs to get better on the microphone

During an edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown, former WWE writer Vince Russo compared Bayley to Charlotte Flair, saying that the latter used to get rattled by the crowd for her promo skills, but she has improved a lot.

Russo added that he believed, unlike Flair, The Role Model was still struggling with cutting promos and needed to improve her microphone skills.

Ad
"When Charlotte first came and got on the mic, she would get so rattled by the crowd. I felt bad for her. But now you can see the confidence and the leaps and bounds. Bayley still can’t cut a promo. From day one to today, she has not gotten one iota better. Either she has no capability of being better, and you cut her, or she needs to improve her game,'' he said.

It will be interesting to see if Bayley will interfere in Becky Lynch vs. Nikki Bella at WWE Clash in Paris.

About the author
Aashrit Satija

Aashrit Satija

Aashrit Satija is from New Delhi, India, and is a dynamic writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. With a deep passion for professional wrestling, he expertly captures its essence through insightful analysis. Aashrit's articles have become a go-to source for fans, delivering the latest news.

His favorite WWE wrestlers are John Cena and Randy Orton. He is also a big football fan. His favorite team is Real Madrid and his favorite player is Cristiano Ronaldo.

His articulate writing style, extensive industry knowledge, and meticulous research ensure both entertainment and information for readers.

Engaging with the WWE community, Aashrit sparks meaningful discussions and fosters camaraderie. As a dedicated contributor, he continues to shape the narrative of this exhilarating sport, leaving a lasting impact through his eloquent prose and unwavering passion.

Know More

Why Brock Lesnar is in deep trouble - Check Here!

Quick Links

Edited by Aashrit Satija
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications