7-time champion breaks silence on possibly costing Nikki Bella against Becky Lynch at WWE Clash in Paris

A popular seven-time WWE champion recently took to social media to break her silence on rumors of her possibly costing Nikki Bella at the Clash in Paris Premium Live Event. The champion in question is none other than Bayley.The Role Model has won the WWE Women's Championship twice, the SmackDown Women's Championship twice, the NXT Women's Championship once, and the Women's Tag Team Championship twice.Nikki Bella and Becky Lynch have been in a heated feud for weeks. Leading up to their match for the Women's Intercontinental Championship at Clash in Paris, both women have taken multiple personal shots at each other on the microphone. According to several rumors, Bayley is expected to turn heel and possibly cost Bella the title against Lynch at the event.An X user recently asked The Role Model not to cost Nikki Bella the Women's Intercontinental Championship, highlighting that they had been hearing rumors of her turning heel. This caught the former Damage CTRL member's attention, and she replied to the fan.Bayley wrote that the former WWE Divas Champion was her best friend, indicating that the rumors might not be correct.&quot;Omg Nikki is a bestie of mine,&quot; she wrote.Check out her reply below:Former WWE writer believes Bayley needs to get better on the microphoneDuring an edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown, former WWE writer Vince Russo compared Bayley to Charlotte Flair, saying that the latter used to get rattled by the crowd for her promo skills, but she has improved a lot.Russo added that he believed, unlike Flair, The Role Model was still struggling with cutting promos and needed to improve her microphone skills.&quot;When Charlotte first came and got on the mic, she would get so rattled by the crowd. I felt bad for her. But now you can see the confidence and the leaps and bounds. Bayley still can’t cut a promo. From day one to today, she has not gotten one iota better. Either she has no capability of being better, and you cut her, or she needs to improve her game,'' he said.It will be interesting to see if Bayley will interfere in Becky Lynch vs. Nikki Bella at WWE Clash in Paris.