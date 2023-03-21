7-time Champion discusses a "passing the torch" moment with WWE Hall of Famer Lita

Former WWE Women's Champion Trish Stratus recently spoke about working with her best friend Lita at this stage of her career.

Trish made a surprise comeback on the February 27 episode of RAW, where she helped Becky Lynch and Lita dethrone Damage CTRL for the Women's Tag Team Championship. Since then, the Hall of Famer has clarified that she would come out of retirement to compete in a six-woman tag team match at WrestleMania.

In an exclusive interview with Vibe 105.5FM Toronto, Trish revealed that she enjoyed working with her bestie again. She detailed that the comeback near WrestleMania was an exciting prospect and to be able to do it with Lita again after so many years was indeed special.

"It's an honor for me to do this with my bestie, like for us to come back this many years later and you know 23 years we've been here now. And to be able to do it together, to have a WrestleMania moment together is so much fun. We're traveling together, we're enjoying it, we're taking the moment, we're passing the torch together whatever it is, right, we're doing it together, and it's really fun to do that with Amy." (H/T Vibe 105.5FM Toronto)

You can watch the full interview here:

Lita is now one-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions

The Bayley-led faction was in for a surprise when Lita emerged to aid Becky Lynch during one of her matches.

Lita and Becky competed against each other at WWE Elimination Chamber for the RAW Women's Title last year. However, the two stars seemingly put their differences aside to take down Damage CTRL.

The exclamation point came on the February 27 episode of RAW when Lynch and Lita won the Women's Tag Team Championship, albeit with some help from Trish Stratus.

Since then, things have escalated between the two factions and the women will settle it all at the Showcase of Immortals in a six-woman tag team classic that will pit Hall of Famers such as Trish and Lita in the same ring as present-day stars such as Becky, Bayley, IYO SKY, and Dakota Kai.

Are you excited about this star-studded match at WWE WrestleMania? Sound off in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes