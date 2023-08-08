7-time champion emerges victorious on WWE RAW; sends a message after the match

On the latest episode of WWE RAW, seven-time champion Shinsuke Nakamura collided with Bronson Reed in a singles match.

The two stars have been involved in an angle for a while now, which also included Tommaso Ciampa. On the red brand this week, it seemed like their rivalry has finally concluded.

During their recent match on WWE RAW, Shinsuke Nakamura unleashed a series of punches, but he was overpowered by his larger opponent. He managed to knock Reed off his feet by delivering several kicks.

However, the Aussie superstar regained control and sent Nakamura outside the ring onto the floor. The former Intercontinental Champion knocked down The Colossal again with kicks and went for the cover, but the latter kicked out.

Bronson Reed went up the top rope and tried to hit the Tsunami, but The King of Strong Style got out of the way. Shinsuke hit him in the back of the head with the Kinshasa and did it again to win the match.

During a backstage interview on WWE RAW, Shinsuke Nakamura revealed that he was tired of other stars getting involved in his business. He added that he was ready to carve his own path.

