7-time champion gave up on the idea of working for WWE after not making it on multiple occasions

WWE is heading towards the return of Bad Blood after a successful Bash in Berlin event. Meanwhile, former World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest opened up on how he once gave up on the idea of working with the Stamford-based promotion.

Damian Priest's journey to signing with WWE was filled with adversities as The Archer of Infamy has opened up about his failed tryouts in the past. However, it eventually changed for him as he joined the Stamford-based promotion and went on to win the World Heavyweight Championship.

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet, the 41-year-old star stated he once gave up on the idea of working with WWE after failing to join the company. The former champion wanted to focus on other aspects of his life when he didn't get to join the Stamford-based promotion.

“I gave up on the idea of working for WWE. You know, I tried multiple times to get in and in 2017 when I got an email saying nothing for you here. I gave up and I was just focused on you know what? Let me just live a happy life and figure it out. Then they called me, which is crazy how that worked. When I gave up, that’s when they wanted me. It wasn’t like I gave up the dream of wrestling," Priest said. (H/T CVV)

Damian Priest never thought he could become a World Champion in WWE

Becoming a World Champion in WWE is the goal of many superstars in the Stamford-based promotion. However, it doesn't come easily to a star, and many fail to win the big one.

In the same interview, the former World Heavyweight Champion stated he was unsure of his future in the promotion after he joined later in his life. Moreover, he added that he never thought he would win a World Championship.

"Although it happened fast for me, there were still times that I wasn’t sure if it was going to be like that. Maybe it’s cool that I made it, but this is it. It was one of those things like I don’t know if I belong, I don’t know what the future is going to be, and not that I gave up, but that I did doubt. And I was like, I don’t think this is going to happen. I never thought I was gonna be world champ," Priest said. (H/T CVV)

The Archer of Infamy proved his doubters and himself wrong as he became the second man in the company's history to cash in and win a world title at WrestleMania.

