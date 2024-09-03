7-time champion would like to get inducted into WWE's Hall of Fame when all is said and done

A former WWE World Heavyweight Champion has expressed his desire to get inducted into the Hall of Fame at the end of his in-ring career. The star is a seven-time champion in the Stamford-based promotion. He is a one-time World Heavyweight Champion, a one-time US Champion, a two-time RAW Tag Team Champion, a two-time SmackDown Tag Team Champion, and a one-time NXT North American Champion.

Earlier this year, Damian Priest made history as he became the second man in the company to have a successful cash-in on The Grandest Stage of Them All. After a dominant run as the World Heavyweight Champion, The Punisher is currently focused on his rivalry with The Judgment Day, especially Finn Balor.

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet on INSIGHT, the WWE Superstar addressed his future goals in the promotion. Damian stated he would like to be in the Hall of Fame but acknowledged there was plenty of work still to be done for him to earn the honor.

"It's one of those things that I don't know what it is, but there's got to be more. I'm just going to keep striving for more. Obviously, I've accomplished some goals, but there's still more. I want to be in the Hall of Fame. So, I got a lot of work to do. Like I've said, I've only been on the main roster for three years. I feel like I need a few more and a few more at a high level. I need just more moments for me to enjoy with my friends and family," Priest said.

He added:

"There's a lot more Damian Priest to go that I need to happen. So that when I'm actually done, I could be like, 'Man, I did everything.' I haven't done everything yet. I want to do it all. I want to have every moment possible.'' (From 51:33 to 52:20)

Check out the video below:

Damian Priest says WWE didn't allow him to work in Marvel's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

During the same interview, the 41-year-old revealed how the Vince McMahon-led regime took away his opportunity to work in Marvel's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which released in 2022.

The Archer of Infamy also admitted that the landscape of WWE was different during the previous regime.

"It's a long story, but basically, it got taken away from me and not from Marvel. [Did you have the role?] Yeah. [You were reading for the role, and you auditioned for the role?] Yeah. [I think we can read between the lines that the regime was a little bit different.] Exactly!" Priest said.

Meanwhile, Priest and Jey Uso defeated JD McDonagh and Finn Balor in a tag team match on last night's WWE RAW. It will be interesting to see if the creative team books a singles match between The Punisher and The Demon in the coming days.

If you use any quotes from the article, please credit Chris Van Vliet and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

