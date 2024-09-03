Major name details why WWE didn't let him star in MCU's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

WWE Superstars have often appeared in films and series in Hollywood, and many have successfully transformed into A-listers in the business. Meanwhile, former World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest explained how he lost a role in MCU's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever due to the previous regime.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was one of the few films of Marvel Cinematic Universe's Phase Four, that impressed the audience. The film's highlight was arguably Namor The Sub-Mariner, who became a threat to the nation of Wakanda after King T'Challa's passing.

A few years ago, some reports indicated Damian Priest's involvement in the project. In an interview with Chris Van Vliet, The Archer of Infamy explained how he lost the role and stated WWE took the role away, mainly due to the old regime.

"It's a long story, but basically, it got taken away from me, and not from Marvel. [Did you have the role?] Yeah. [You were reading for the role and you auditioned for the role?] Yeah. [I think we can read between the lines that the regime was a little bit different?] Exactly! It would be cool. It's funny cause now I'm busier than ever," Priest said. (From 49:45 to 50:20)

Check out the podcast below:

Damian Priest had plans to fight in a cage before signing with WWE

Damian Priest hasn't been afraid of challenges, as he hit rock bottom in his career before making it to the Stamford-based promotion. After joining WWE, his career trajectory changed forever, as he became a notable star in the company.

However, there was a time in his life when he had plans to transition out of professional wrestling. In an interview on The Rob Brown Show, The Archer of Infamy stated he had plans to fight in a cage.

"I love MMA! I'm a fan; I've always been. I was trained. There was a time before I signed with WWE that I didn't think I was going to make it here, and I was in talks to do a smaller-scale event, but I was going to fight in a cage. I was going to start training. I already talked to some trainers, and I was going to get the ball rolling, and then WWE called, and I was like, 'Nevermind!''' said Priest. (From 2:46:45 to 2:47:14)

Check out the video below:

The star, alongside Rhea Ripley, is feuding with The Judgment Day on Monday Night RAW.

