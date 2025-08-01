7-time WWE champion hints at retirement ahead of SummerSlam

The first-ever two-night WWE SummerSlam is scheduled to take place this Saturday and Sunday at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Heading into the historic premium live event, a popular star has hinted at retiring from in-ring competition very soon.

Former two-time WWE Champion AJ Styles is among the most celebrated stars in the world of professional wrestling. Since debuting in the 2016 Royal Rumble, The Phenomenal One has also won the coveted Intercontinental Title and the RAW Tag Team Championship once each. He is also a three-time former United States Champion.

The speculations about the 48-year-old's retirement started doing the rounds when a recent report claimed that he had signed a one-year contract extension with the Stamford-based promotion. Now, the veteran has himself hinted at hanging up his boots very soon. Speaking during the SummerSlam Kickoff show, AJ Styles noted that this could be his last SummerSlam, and he would try to put on a great match for the fans.

"If I'm being honest with you guys, this may be my last SummerSlam. So, I plan on tearing the house down one last time at SummerSlam for you guys. It's just, it's very important. It's very special to me again. The match with John Cena set the tone for AJ Styles' career in the WWE. So, SummerSlam is very special to me," he said. [From 18:20 onwards]

You can check out the video below for his comments.

AJ Styles is scheduled to challenge Dominik Mysterio for the WWE Intercontinental Championship on Night Two of The Biggest Party of the Summer. The veteran pinned the champion earlier this week on RAW, when he teamed up with the Kabuki Warriors to take on Mysterio and the Women's Tag Team Champions Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez in a Six-Person Mixed Tag Team Match.

AJ Styles and Dominik Mysterio's WWE win/loss record against each other

AJ Styles and Dominik Mysterio's record against each other might surprise some fans. They have come face-to-face in singles competition only twice.

In their first-ever singles match against each other, 'Dirty' Dom defeated The Phenomenal One in October 2022. The two fought each other for the second time earlier this year in February. This time around, AJ Styles got the better of the 28-year-old.

It will be interesting to see who secures the win at SummerSlam to leave the MetLife Stadium with the WWE Intercontinental Championship.

