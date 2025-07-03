7-time WWE World Champion could fight with Triple H if he returns to new role, thinks veteran (Exclusive)

A former WWE World Champion might return in a more prominent role within the creative team, if rumors are to be believed. However, a veteran believes this could lead to conflicts between Triple H and the prospective new person, The Undertaker, at times.

Ad

The Undertaker has extensive experience in the pro wrestling business, owing to his years with the company. While him joining the creative department could certainly work out well, Vince Russo thinks that this may not sit well with Triple H at times, who he believes to be focused on being the man "in charge."

Speaking on The Wrestling Outlaws, the former WWE head writer stated:

"There is no question about that. But again, Chris, then you know you are getting into the dynamic between him and Triple H. Triple H wants to be the guy in charge. Now you got a guy with Taker's resume becoming a part of creative? (Chuckles)." [9:51 onwards]

Ad

Trending

How Brock Lesnar ruined another wrestler's career - Watch Now!

You can check out the full video below:

Ad

EC3 thinks The Undertaker should join WWE's creative team

While former WWE star EC3 also understands the problems surrounding The Undertaker becoming part of the creative process, he believes the pros outweigh the cons.

Speaking on the same episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, he stated:

"It's a catch-22. So, if the biggest issue is he is gonna have some favorites and he has history with the people, I would wash that right away with what he can actually bring to making a coherent and context written product. So, I would kind of keep him in a role, maybe that's not, like you are talking about cliffhangers and writing a show. He is not gonna be sitting there typing it up and formatting it. But I would put him in some position that's like, 'make-it-make-sense' guy." [6:05 onwards]

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

It remains to be seen what the seven-time WWE World Champion plans to do next.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubhajit Deb Shubhajit is a pro wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on WWE news. He has a Master's degree in English and has been working in his current role for over 2 years.



A fan of pro wrestling since childhood, Shubhajit decided to start creating content on the sport out of passion. Before covering a piece of news or rumor, he conducts thorough research, ensuring information in his work is reliable and completely accurate.



Although Shubhajit admires numerous pro wrestlers, his current favorite is WWE superstar Drew McIntyre. He is fond of The Scottish Warrior’s character work and innovative quips.



If there is one storyline he can work on in WWE, Shubhajit would book Roman Reigns’ future with The Bloodline following WrestleMania XL, where he lost to Cody Rhodes. He would have Reigns’ stablemates excommunicate him, laying the foundation for a gimmick change for the former. After Reigns’ exit from the faction, Shubhajit would portray him as an anti-hero trying hard to claw his way back up to the top.



Apart from reporting on pro wrestling, Shubhajit enjoys competitive gaming and reading. Know More

A top WWE star is missing in action