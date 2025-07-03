7-time WWE World Champion could fight with Triple H if he returns to new role, thinks veteran (Exclusive)

A former WWE World Champion might return in a more prominent role within the creative team, if rumors are to be believed. However, a veteran believes this could lead to conflicts between Triple H and the prospective new person, The Undertaker, at times.
The Undertaker has extensive experience in the pro wrestling business, owing to his years with the company. While him joining the creative department could certainly work out well, Vince Russo thinks that this may not sit well with Triple H at times, who he believes to be focused on being the man "in charge."
Speaking on The Wrestling Outlaws, the former WWE head writer stated:
"There is no question about that. But again, Chris, then you know you are getting into the dynamic between him and Triple H. Triple H wants to be the guy in charge. Now you got a guy with Taker's resume becoming a part of creative? (Chuckles)." [9:51 onwards]
EC3 thinks The Undertaker should join WWE's creative team
While former WWE star EC3 also understands the problems surrounding The Undertaker becoming part of the creative process, he believes the pros outweigh the cons.
Speaking on the same episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, he stated:
"It's a catch-22. So, if the biggest issue is he is gonna have some favorites and he has history with the people, I would wash that right away with what he can actually bring to making a coherent and context written product. So, I would kind of keep him in a role, maybe that's not, like you are talking about cliffhangers and writing a show. He is not gonna be sitting there typing it up and formatting it. But I would put him in some position that's like, 'make-it-make-sense' guy." [6:05 onwards]
It remains to be seen what the seven-time WWE World Champion plans to do next.
