7-time WWE World Champion won't wrestle again

It's difficult for a WWE wrestler to quit wrestling as they spend a major part of their life on the road. Recently, The Undertaker disclosed why he was not going to wrestle again.

In 2020, The Undertaker had his final match in the Stamford-based promotion at WrestleMania 36, which was possibly the best way to end his legendary career. However, fans have often wondered whether The Deadman would rise again for a final match. The Phenom recently addressed the subject.

In an interview with WrestleRant, The Undertaker extensively spoke about when he realized his time as a professional wrestler was over. During this conversation, the four-time WWE Champion and three-time World Heavyweight Champion confirmed that he would never wrestle again, as it would hurt his legacy.

The Hall of Famer felt he had some matches that he wasn't proud of at the end of his career.

"I knew it all from the moment that I realized I was done like you can't because anything that I do moving forward damages the legacy of all of the work that I've put in, and you'll go online and people want one more match, and I've probably had two or three 'one more matches,' which I shouldn't have had," The Undertaker said. (From 03:54 to 04:24)

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker would love to get in a fistfight with major name

The Undertaker had a unique in-ring style, which very few wrestlers could pull off in the Stamford-based promotion. Upon retiring from in-ring competition, The Deadman has continued to follow the product, and he's a huge fan of Gunther and his current work in WWE.

On his Six Feet Under podcast, The Phenom said he would love to work with Gunther. 'Taker was open to having a fistfight with The Ring General, as he seemingly could not wrestle like he used to.

"We could fist fight. As much as I love him, as much as I love watching him work and everything he does, we'd fistfight. He'd hit me, by the second time I'll be like 'Alright let's go.'" [H/T: WrestlingInc.]

Gunther is set to enter WrestleMania 41 as the WWE World Heavyweight Champion. Meanwhile, The Undertaker's wife, Michelle McCool, is set to enter the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2025 in Las Vegas.

