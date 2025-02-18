"We could fist fight" - The Undertaker addresses potential match against 6 ft 4 in WWE Superstar

The Undertaker has stayed retired from WWE in-ring competition for almost five years. He recently entertained the thought of facing 6 ft 4 in RAW star and reigning World Heavyweight Champion Gunther.

Ad

The Hall of Famer is a big fan of Gunther's work and continues to sing his praises every now and then.

The Phenom even met The Ring General backstage on WWE RAW last year and told him he would have 'drawn a lot of money' with him if the two men were to face each other.

Speaking on his Six Feet Under podcast, The Undertaker said he and The Ring General would get into a fist fight if they ever wrestled.

Ad

Trending

Top name doesn't want to enter the WWE Hall of Fame. More details HERE.

"We could fist fight. As much as I love him, as much as I love watching him work and everything he does, we'd fist fight. He'd hit me, by the second time I'll be like 'Alright let's go.'" (H/T - WrestlingInc)

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Undertaker has high praise for another WWE Superstar

While speaking on the Busted Open podcast, The Undertaker opened up about his recent interactions with CM Punk.

The Deadman said The Second City Saint has changed a lot as a person and is very hands-on backstage.

"But my experiences with him since he came back have been completely different. He’s so personable and engaging—it’s like a different guy. It’s like a weight has been lifted off him. I don’t know his personal struggles or any of that; that’s not my business. But I do know how people act and react, and I see him cutting up all the time with people and engaging in conversations. I’m not around a lot, but every time I’m there, he’s the same, so that tells me it’s probably a consistent thing for him now," he said

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

CM Punk is gearing up for the six-man Elimination Chamber Match on March 1.

The winner of the upcoming gimmick match will go on to challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship in the main event of WrestleMania 41.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback