  "We could fist fight" - The Undertaker addresses potential match against 6 ft 4 in WWE Superstar

"We could fist fight" - The Undertaker addresses potential match against 6 ft 4 in WWE Superstar

By Sidharth Sachdeva
Modified Feb 18, 2025 07:08 GMT
Will the Undertaker ever come out of retirement? (Image Credits: wwe.com)
The Undertaker has stayed retired from WWE in-ring competition for almost five years. He recently entertained the thought of facing 6 ft 4 in RAW star and reigning World Heavyweight Champion Gunther.

The Hall of Famer is a big fan of Gunther's work and continues to sing his praises every now and then.

The Phenom even met The Ring General backstage on WWE RAW last year and told him he would have 'drawn a lot of money' with him if the two men were to face each other.

Speaking on his Six Feet Under podcast, The Undertaker said he and The Ring General would get into a fist fight if they ever wrestled.

"We could fist fight. As much as I love him, as much as I love watching him work and everything he does, we'd fist fight. He'd hit me, by the second time I'll be like 'Alright let's go.'" (H/T - WrestlingInc)
The Undertaker has high praise for another WWE Superstar

While speaking on the Busted Open podcast, The Undertaker opened up about his recent interactions with CM Punk.

The Deadman said The Second City Saint has changed a lot as a person and is very hands-on backstage.

"But my experiences with him since he came back have been completely different. He’s so personable and engaging—it’s like a different guy. It’s like a weight has been lifted off him. I don’t know his personal struggles or any of that; that’s not my business. But I do know how people act and react, and I see him cutting up all the time with people and engaging in conversations. I’m not around a lot, but every time I’m there, he’s the same, so that tells me it’s probably a consistent thing for him now," he said
CM Punk is gearing up for the six-man Elimination Chamber Match on March 1.

The winner of the upcoming gimmick match will go on to challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship in the main event of WrestleMania 41.

Edited by Neda Ali
