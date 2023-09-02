"7 years in the making," "Bring out the best in one another" - WWE Universe reacts to Roman Reigns' next possible challenger for the title

The WWE Universe often clamors for Roman Reigns to return to his old full-time schedule and appear on weekly television with his titles. However, fans went berserk after a recent episode of Friday Night SmackDown and believe that AJ Styles will be The Tribal Chief's next challenger.

The SmackDown before WWE Payback 2023 was a special one as John Cena made his triumphant return to the company. Unfortunately, Roman Reigns wasn't there at the show and he won't be appearing at the premium live event. However, the company may have set up The Tribal Chief's next challenger in the process.

On the latest episode of Friday Night SmackDown, Solo Sikoa went up against AJ Styles and won with the help of Jimmy Uso. Fans went berserk over the fact that this could potentially lead to a feud between The Bloodline and The O.C. and more importantly, a third match between Styles and Reigns.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Roman Reigns won the title over three years ago but never faced AJ Styles during his run as The Tribal Chief. In 2016, Styles and Reigns had two matches for the WWE Championship which the former lost. After their second clash, both got drafted to separate brands.

Roman Reigns' cousins opens up about the possibility of returning to the WWE

The Anoai family consists of some of the all-time greatest in the world of sports entertainment. Several celebrated superstars over the past few decades have been a part of this legendary bloodline, with Solo Sikoa being the latest to join the family business.

One of those superstars is Manu, who was briefly a part of Legacy alongside Cody Rhodes, and Randy Orton. Manu previously worked for WWE between 2007 to 2009 and recently spoke about possibly returning to the company and joining The Bloodline. Check it out:

"It could easily happen. I could easily join, you know, Roman. I could easily join The Usos. I could easily join Cody. I mean, there’s plenty of ways you can introduce me back to TV. So, you know, anything could happen in the World Wrestling Federation. I say that all the time and I always say that. That’s my thing and I feel that to be true.” [H/T - Wrestling Headlines]

Manu's last appearance was in 2009 and the landscape of the company has drastically changed after the return of Roman Reigns to WWE during the Pandemic Era.

