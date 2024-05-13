72-year-old claims he is in talks for WWE return

A WWE legend has disclosed that he is in talks for a possible return to the company. The promotion is coming off a successful Backlash 2024 event in France and is building toward King and Queen of the Ring on May 25 in Saudi Arabia.

Speaking on Frank Morano's podcast earlier this month, WWE Hall of Famer Jesse "The Body" Ventura shared that he has been in talks with the promotion for a return. He noted that it would be on a Legend's deal because there are not too many veterans left who were around for WrestleMania 1:

"I am back negotiating with them. We're in talks right now. I have contracts with my attorney right now with WWE. We don't know right now fully. They want to bring me back under their Legends [deal]. If you go back to WrestleMania 1, there aren't too many of us alive anymore. It is true. Look, Roddy's gone, Orndoff's gone, Andre's gone, John Studd's gone... Junkyard Dog's gone. You have more gone. It goes on and on," he said.

Ventura also shared that the change in WWE leadership has led to conversations with the company:

"I can only say [negotiations] happened because of the change in direction of the company," he added. [H/T: PW Torch]

WWE legend Jesse "The Body" Ventura teases presidential run

Jesse Ventura teased a presidential run in 2022 ahead of this year's elections in the United States.

The former Minnesota governor appeared on AEW star Chris Jericho's Talk is Jericho podcast and hinted at a possible presidential run. He claimed that he would be running for the "Forward Party:"

"“I tell them, ‘Look, if you want the key to whether I’m going to run for office [Presidential campaign], look at what my hair is doing cause I said, ‘If I’m gonna run, you’re going to see me get a haircut. Now it’s more serious than ever...I’ve been communicating and working very close now with Andrew Yang, and Andrew Yang is the real deal and Andrew Yang is forming what’s going to be called the Forward Party." [H/T Wrestling Inc]

Jesse Ventura had a successful career as a professional wrestler and a commentator. Only time will tell if the veteran does return to the company on a Legend's deal.

